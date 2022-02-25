Troubled Man Random 10

Hello, neighbors. Our lovely planet is in turmoil today, and every thinking man and woman has a little extra anxiety on their plates. Alas, such is life. But, my friends, this is why God (and W.C. Handy) created the Blues. So let’s lay down our burdens by the riverside and immerse ourselves in some soothing sounds once again. I hope you’ll find some comfort in my collection today, and I implore you to take a minute to share your own list for our proper edification and, yes, joy. We need you today, friends. Such is life...

Gobi Blues by The Weeks Bob Dylan’s Blues by Bob Dylan Catch Me Now I’m Falling by The Kinks Pink Flag by Wire Let’s Have a War* by FEAR (*Video is LIVE) She Watch Channel Zero?! by Public Enemy (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding? by Elvis Costello & The Attractions Step Into a World (Rapture’s Delight) by KRS-One Free by Prince Bad News by Bash & Pop

Bonus: A Life of Illusion by Joe Walsh