24 Alabama v South Carolina Game Thread

It’s Senior Day in Tuscaloosa as Alabama honors five seniors who have been a part of one of the best two-year runs in recent Tide Hoops history. Jahvon Quinerly, Keon Ellis, James Rojas, Britton Johnson, and Tyler Barnes will all be playing in their penultimate game in Coleman Coliseum tonight, as they welcome in the South Carolina Gamecocks in a battle for sole possession of fifth place in the SEC standings.

Frank Martin’s squad has been playing their best ball of the season, as they are riding a four-game winning streak coming into this one. Still, Alabama finds itself favored by 11 points, the largest spread in favor of the Tide in over a month. If ‘Bama can play like they did in the second half against Vanderbilt on Tuesday, the Tide should be able to cover that line. It would be nice to win one going away for once, that’s for sure.

The game tips-off at 5:00 PM CST and will be televised on the SEC Network. There will be a Senior Day celebration after the game, and the 2002 Tide Hoops squad will be on-hand to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 2002 SEC Title team.