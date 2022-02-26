Victory Thread: Alabama 90, South Carolina 71

Alabama started and finished strong at Coleman tonight, to take down South Carolina 90-71 on Senior Night.

The first half couldn’t have gone much better. Jahvon Quinerly was scorching hot, leading the way with 18 points as the Tide rolled to a 50-27 halftime advantage. As has been the norm for this team when shots are falling, the defensive intensity was outstanding. The Tide also won the battle of the boards and turned the Gamecocks over a whopping 15 times. It looked like things were going to be easy in the second half.

Unfortunately, this team had to go through its typical spell of getting a bit too comfortable. South Carolina matched its 27 point first half output in the first ten minutes of the second. Meanwhile the Tide went through a cold spell and before you knew it, the lead was 60-54. Keon Ellis stepped up with a massive three pointer to push the lead to nine and right the ship. Alabama’s backcourt took over from that point and the Tide rolled. Alabama finished at 39% from three on the evening, and it’s tough to beat this team when that happens.

It’s never good to let a team back into the game once they are on the ropes, but it’s tough to complain about a 19 point SEC win. The Tide now need just one win in the last two to finish with a 20 win regular season against the nation’s toughest schedule.

Roll Tide.