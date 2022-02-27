Alabama fans didn’t know it at the time, but entering the 2015 college football season, Nick Saban had assembled a coaching staff that would famously go on to big things. Even Analysts and Grad Assistants continue to ascend up the coaching ladder.
This past week, Eric Kiesau was promoted to offensive coordinator for Auburn and Jody Wright was named Tight Ends Coach for South Carolina.
2015 ALABAMA COACHING STAFF
|NAME
|2015 POSITION
|CURRENT POSITION
|Nick Saban
|Head coach
|Head coach, Alabama
|Lane Kiffin
|Offensive coordinator, quarterbacks
|Head coach, Ole Miss
|Kirby Smart
|Defensive coordinator, inside linebackers
|Head coach, Georgia
|Mario Cristobal
|offensive line
|Head coach, Miami-FL
|Billy Napier
|Wide receivers
|Head coach, Florida
|Mel Tucker
|Assistant Head coach, defensive backs
|Head coach, Michigan State
|Tosh Lupoi
|Outside linebackers
|Defensive coordinator, Oregon
|Bo Davis
|Defensive line
|Defensive line coach, Texas
|Burton Burns
|Associate Head coach, running backs
|Retiring
|Bobby Williams
|Tight ends and special teams
|Retiring?
|Scott Cochran
|Strength and conditioning
|Special teams coordinator, Georgia
Counting Saban, that is six current head coaches at Power-5 teams. If you include former Alabama GA, Dan Lanning, the total runs to seven.
Below is not a complete list of off-field staff members from the 2015 National Championship Crimson Tide, but it is a good representation.
|NAME
|2015 POSITION
|CURRENT POSITION
|Dan Lanning
|Graduate assistant
|Head coach, Oregon
|Glenn Schumann
|Director of football player development
|Co-defensive coordinator, Georgia
|Freddie Roach
|Director of football player development
|Defensive line coach, Alabama
|Kerry Stevenson
|Director of football player development
|Vice President of Miles College
|AazaarAbdul-Rahim
|Associate director of player personnel
|Defensive backs coach, Boston College
|Eric Kiesau
|Analyst
|Offensive coordinator, Auburn
|Charlie Weis Jr.
|Analyst
|Offensive coordinator, Ole Miss
|Brendan Farrell
|Analyst
|Assistant Special Teams Coach, Dolphins
|Keary Colbert
|Analyst
|Wide receivers coach, Florida
|Wes Neighbors
|Analyst
|Safeties coach, Maryland
|William Vlachos
|Analyst
|Reportedly heading to Central Michigan to coach OL
|Doug Belk
|Graduate assistant
|Defensive coordinator, Houston
|Rob Ezell
|Graduate assistant
|Tight ends coach, South Alabama
PLAYERS
In addition to the coaching staff, the players have done pretty well for themselves as well.
|PLAYER
|POS
|DRAFT YR
|RD
|PICK
|OVERALL
|DRAFTED TEAM
|ETC.
|NFL ROSTER
|Jonathan Allen
|DE
|2017
|1
|17
|17
|Washington Redskins
|Pro Bowl (2021)
|x
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2016
|2
|14
|45
|Tennessee Titans
|Pro Bowl (2019, 2020)
|x
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|2017
|1
|16
|16
|Baltimore Ravens
|Pro Bowl (2019, 2020)
|x
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|2018
|1
|11
|11
|Miami Dolphins
|Pro Bowl (2019, 2020); Now PITT
|x
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|2016
|1
|18
|18
|Indianapolis Colts
|Pro Bowl (2019, 2020, 2021)
|x
|Eddie Jackson
|S
|2017
|4
|5
|112
|Chicago Bears
|Pro Bowl (2018, 2019)
|x
|A'Shawn Robinson
|DT
|2016
|2
|15
|46
|Detroit Lions
|Super Bowl LVI Champion - RAMS
|x
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|2017
|1
|19
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Super Bowl LV Champion - TB
|x
|Reggie Ragland
|LB
|2016
|2
|10
|41
|Buffalo Bills
|Super Bowl LIV Champion – KC; now NYG
|x
|Cyrus Jones
|CB
|2016
|2
|29
|60
|New England Patriots
|Super Bowl LI Champion – NE
|Anfernee Jennings
|LB
|2020
|3
|23
|87
|New England Patriots
|NE
|x
|Kenyan Drake
|RB
|2016
|3
|10
|73
|Miami Dolphins
|now with LVR
|x
|Jarran Reed
|DT
|2016
|2
|18
|49
|Seattle Seahawks
|now with KC
|x
|Reuben Foster
|LB
|2017
|1
|31
|31
|San Francisco 49ers
|FA
|ArDarius Stewart
|WR
|2017
|3
|15
|79
|New York Jets
|CFL
|Ryan Anderson
|OLB
|2017
|2
|17
|49
|Washington Redskins
|FA
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|DT
|2017
|2
|23
|55
|New York Giants
|now with MIN
|x
|Tim Williams
|DE
|2017
|3
|14
|78
|Baltimore Ravens
|CFL
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|2017
|2
|2
|34
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAX
|x
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|2018
|1
|26
|26
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL?
|x
|Da'Shawn Hand
|DE
|2018
|4
|14
|114
|Detroit Lions
|now with TENN
|x
|Bo Scarbrough
|RB
|2018
|7
|18
|236
|Dallas Cowboys
|FA
|Ronnie Harrison
|S
|2018
|3
|29
|93
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|now with CLE
|x
|JK Scott
|P
|2018
|5
|35
|172
|Green Bay Packers
|now with JAX
|x
|Shaun Dion Hamilton
|LB
|2018
|6
|23
|197
|Washington Redskins
|now with DET
|x
|Anthony Averett
|CB
|2018
|4
|18
|118
|Baltimore Ravens
|BALT
|x
|Rashaan Evans
|LB
|2018
|1
|22
|22
|Tennessee Titans
|TENN
|x
|Joshua Frazier
|DT
|2018
|7
|28
|246
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|FA
|Bradley Bozeman
|C
|2018
|6
|41
|215
|Baltimore Ravens
|BALT
|x
|Da'Ron Payne
|NT
|2018
|1
|13
|13
|Washington Redskins
|WASH
|x
|Deionte Thompson
|S
|2019
|5
|1
|139
|Arizona Cardinals
|AZ
|x
|Damien Harris
|RB
|2019
|3
|24
|87
|New England Patriots
|NE
|x
|Christian Miller
|LB
|2019
|4
|13
|115
|Carolina Panthers
|FA
|Ross Pierschbacher
|OG
|2019
|5
|15
|153
|Washington Redskins
|now with NYJ
|x
|Tony Brown
|DB
|undrafted
|now with LVR
|x
|Levi Wallace
|DB
|undrafted
|BALT
|x
|J.C. Hassenauer
|OL
|undrafted
|now with PITT
|x
|Derrick Gore
|RB
|undrafted
|now with KC
|x
|Robert Foster
|WR
|undrafted
|now with DAL
|x
|Cam Sims
|WR
|undrafted
|WASH
|x
|Lester Cotton
|OL
|undrafted
|LVR
|x
|Mekhi Brown
|LB
|undrafted
|USFL
|Bradley Sylve
|DB
|undrafted
|USFL
|Cole Mazza
|SN
|undrafted
|FA
QUARTERBACK ROOM
A Twitter fight between former Tide signal callers recently broke out. It is a credit to this coaching staff and teammates that this quarterback room managed to win a ring.
- Jake Coker
- Cooper Bateman
- Alec Morris
- Blake Barnett/David Cornwell
