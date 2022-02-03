Alabama football DC Pete Golding arrested for DUI

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding, fresh off a highly successful recruiting season, apparently celebrated a bit too hard before getting behind the wheel last night.

University of Alabama Defensive Coordinator Stephen Thomas “Pete” Golding was arrested early Thursday on a DUI charge. The arrest was at 1 a.m. in Northport, said Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter. No additional details are being released. Golding remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

There is never an excuse for drunk driving, and Pete will undoubtedly pay dearly. How this affects his standing with Nick Saban and the Alabama program, if at all, remains to be seen.

We’ll update with any new details.