On Wednesday, the NFL released the list of players invited to the NFL’s scouting combine. Eleven former Crimson Tide players made the list.

LB Christopher Allen

DB Jalyn Armour-Davis

WR Slade Bolden

LB Christian Harris

DB Josh Jobe

DL Phidarian Mathis

WR John Metchie

OL Evan Neal

DL LaBryan Ray

RB Brian Robinson

WR Jameson Williams

Many of the mock drafts currently have Evan Neal going number one (Jacksonville) or three (Houston).

NOT INVITED

OL Chris Owens - no more college for the super-senior.

DB Daniel Wright - It had previously been reported that Wright signed with an agent but little news has surfaced on his situation since that time. Could he possibly land back at Alabama or another school this coming season? [Note: he is not on Twitter]

NFL COMBINE AND DRAFT SCHEDULE

2022 NFL Scouting Combine will once again take place in lovely downtown Indianapolis where there are no distraction for the pro prospects. It will begin on Tuesday, March 1 and ends on Monday, March 7.

The NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30.