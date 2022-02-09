 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Eleven Former Alabama Players Invited to the 2022 NFL Combine

New, 7 comments

Former Crimson Tide players hope to get drafted in April

By CB969
Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Cincinnati v Alabama
Brian Robinson and Jameson Williams hope to move on to the NFL.
Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the NFL released the list of players invited to the NFL’s scouting combine. Eleven former Crimson Tide players made the list.

  • LB Christopher Allen
  • DB Jalyn Armour-Davis
  • WR Slade Bolden
  • LB Christian Harris
  • DB Josh Jobe
  • DL Phidarian Mathis
  • WR John Metchie
  • OL Evan Neal
  • DL LaBryan Ray
  • RB Brian Robinson
  • WR Jameson Williams

Many of the mock drafts currently have Evan Neal going number one (Jacksonville) or three (Houston).

NOT INVITED

  • OL Chris Owens - no more college for the super-senior.
  • DB Daniel Wright - It had previously been reported that Wright signed with an agent but little news has surfaced on his situation since that time. Could he possibly land back at Alabama or another school this coming season? [Note: he is not on Twitter]

NFL COMBINE AND DRAFT SCHEDULE

2022 NFL Scouting Combine will once again take place in lovely downtown Indianapolis where there are no distraction for the pro prospects. It will begin on Tuesday, March 1 and ends on Monday, March 7.

The NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30.

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...