On Wednesday, the NFL released the list of players invited to the NFL’s scouting combine. Eleven former Crimson Tide players made the list.
- LB Christopher Allen
- DB Jalyn Armour-Davis
- WR Slade Bolden
- LB Christian Harris
- DB Josh Jobe
- DL Phidarian Mathis
- WR John Metchie
- OL Evan Neal
- DL LaBryan Ray
- RB Brian Robinson
- WR Jameson Williams
Many of the mock drafts currently have Evan Neal going number one (Jacksonville) or three (Houston).
NOT INVITED
- OL Chris Owens - no more college for the super-senior.
- DB Daniel Wright - It had previously been reported that Wright signed with an agent but little news has surfaced on his situation since that time. Could he possibly land back at Alabama or another school this coming season? [Note: he is not on Twitter]
NFL COMBINE AND DRAFT SCHEDULE
2022 NFL Scouting Combine will once again take place in lovely downtown Indianapolis where there are no distraction for the pro prospects. It will begin on Tuesday, March 1 and ends on Monday, March 7.
The NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30.
Loading comments...