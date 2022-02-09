Alabama at Ole Miss Game Thread

With Sad Wednesday of the SEC Tournament just four weeks from today, the Crimson Tide head to Oxford to take on one of the teams that very well may be playing on that beleaguered day - the Ole Miss Rebels. It’s not been the season many had prognosticated for Kermit Davis’ squad, but the Rebs are a better team than either Missouri or Georgia, and we know how those two road trips turned out for the Tide.

Alabama’s still got some time to get things figured out before March, but the season is drawing to a close, so Nate Oats’ group may want to get moving with a bit more haste. Tonight is a perfect opportunity for the Tide to work on some items - jump-shooting, taking care of the basketball, defensive rebounding, etc. - and develop some guys (has Charles Bediako figured it out?) against a solid, but certainly not great, Ole Miss team.

The game tips at 7:30 PM CST and will be televised on the SEC Network.