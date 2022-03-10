2022 Alabama Football Spring Practice Coverage

Some called 2021 a “rebuilding year” for the Crimson Tide. For a team that went 13-2 and won the SEC Championship, you could say they overachieved. But this is Alabama. Those accomplishments are nice but never enough.

As the Tide loads up once again, many issues need to be addressed: The last of the Rydeouts has ridden off into the sunset; Perhaps all five offensive line spots are up for grabs; Who will return kicks? Who will step up at defensive line? Can these new coaches gel? Can the Tide’s cornerbacks stay consistent?

In the weeks leading up to A-Day on April 16, we hope to address these and other questions regarding the 2022 Alabama Crimson Tide.