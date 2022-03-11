 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Courageous R10 Jukebox

I left you groovin’...

By NiceLittleSaturday
On the loose...
Musician Biographies

Friggin’ Friday! Finally! Now let’s forage for songs to share freely with our faithful friends. Come on, now, y’all know what to do (but just in case you don’t, simply shuffle through ten tunes on your favorite device and drop ‘em in the comments below). Let the wild rumpus start!

  1. Fly Me Courageous by Drivin’ n’ Cryin’
  2. Shattered by The Rolling Stones
  3. We Dem Boyz by Wiz Khalifa
  4. Oyasumi by tricot
  5. I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend by The Ramones
  6. Seen Your Video by The Replacements
  7. Fun House by The Stooges
  8. Take The Skinheads Bowling by Camper Van Beethoven
  9. Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide by David Bowie
  10. Fire (Part 1) by The Struts

Bonus: These Important Years by Hüsker Dü

