Selection Show Open Thread: How to Live Stream Selection Sunday Bracket Announcement

It’s finally here, y’all - Selection Sunday! One of the best days of the year has returned once again, and - despite Alabama’s terrible stretch to end the season - the Crimson Tide will be among the field that is announced on CBS today. The only questions are where the Tide will end up and who they will be facing when the Big Dance gets started next Thursday. This will be Alabama’s 23rd appearance in the NCAA Tournament, which will pull the Tide into a tie for 6th with Florida for most appearances all time among current SEC teams - just one behind LSU and Tennessee for 4th. It’ll also be the first time Alabama has made back-to-back appearances in the tournament since Mark Gottfried led the Tide to five straight bids from 2002-2006.

Bracket projections, much like Alabama’s season as a whole, are all over the place - I’ve seen Nate Oats’ squad listed as high as a 5-seed and as low as an 8-seed - but the consensus prediction is that the Tide will end up on the 6-line, which I would agree with. Despite how ugly Alabama’s game has been at times, we are still talking about a team with eight Q1 wins to only two Q3 losses, that played the toughest schedule in the country, and can claim victories over Gonzaga, Baylor, Tennessee, Houston, and LSU - all teams that are projected to be 6-seeds or better.

So, while the regular season didn’t exactly end as we had all hoped, take a minute to enjoy the fact that - for the second year in a row - Alabama won’t be sweating things out among the rest of the bubble teams today. We can sit back, relax, and watch today’s bracket reveal with little stress.

Once the show ends, and the field is set, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook to get all the latest odds and lines for each team and matchup.

How to Watch Selection Sunday

Date: Sunday, March 13th

Time: 5:00 pm CT

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: CBS Live TV, Paramount+