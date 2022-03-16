Jumbo Package: Gump Day!

Related What spring absences mean for three Alabama position groups

Brooks was expected to fill a first-team role this spring, much like he did to close out the 2021 season when John Metchie was injured. Although his exact injury wasn’t revealed, he won’t take part in spring drills. That does, however, give some of the other, less experienced wide receivers on Alabama’s 2022 roster invaluable reps with the first unit over the next two months. Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton was brought in to make an instant impact, and that shouldn’t change. But returning players Traeshon Holden, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Agiye Hall, JoJo Earle and Christian Leary and enrollees Aaron Anderson and Kendrick Law certainly benefit. Brooks will still likely have a first-team role in the fall, but this allows UA to develop depth.

If you missed Saban’s press conference last Friday, he mentioned that three players will be missing spring drills with injuries: Darrian Dalcourt, Keanu Koht, and Ja’Corey Brooks. While Dalcourt and Koht aren’t particularly a big deal with how the roster is constructed, Brooks having to miss the spring is very disappointing. Alabama is already trying to find a whole new group of starting receivers, and Brooks is expected to be the front runner.

Missing spring practice leading into his first season with a shot to be a starter is not ideal for his development or the overall chemistry of the passing game.

Speaking of spring practice, the SEC has released the A-Day and Pro Day times for Alabama this spring:

The SEC on Tuesday released spring game and pro day TV details for several of its teams. Alabama’s 2022 A-Day Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 16, at 2 p.m. CT and will stream on SEC Network+. On Tuesday, the broadcast crew for the spring game was announced, and Matt Barrie, Matt Stinchcomb and Kris Budden will be on the call from Tuscaloosa, Ala. Admission to the spring game at Bryant-Denny Stadium will once again be free to the public - In addition to the A-Day Game, the date and television information for the Crimson Tide Pro Day on Wednesday, March 30, was announced. Alabama is one of three SEC teams that will have a televised pro day, along with Georgia and Ole Miss, on the SEC Network (2 p.m. CT).

The addition is more than welcome, and makes you wonder how it impacts the futures of both Ahkello Witherspoon and Joe Haden with the team. Nonetheless, Wallace is a veteran presence in a defensive secondary who now brings a new look to it heading into 2022. Wallace went undrafted out of the University of Alabama in 2018. Signing with the Bills following the draft, Wallace originally did not make the team, but was signed to the practice squad. Called to the active roster in November, Wallace started the final seven games of the 2018 season. Starting every game in 2019, Wallace missed time due to both a stint on IR and the COVID-19 List in 2020 but still started all 12 games in which he appeared. Also starting every game in 2021, Wallace has 219 career tackles, one fumble recovery, six interceptions, and 30 passes defensed. In five playoff games, Wallace has one interception, a forced fumble, and one pass defensed.

Congrats to Levi! From playing flag football on the Rec fields, to walk on, to starter, to NFL starter, and now a $4M/year contract as an NFL free agent, Levi Wallace has defied expectations at every step of his career, and I expect he’ll do so the rest of his life.

Levi Wallace isn’t the only former Alabama football guy to keep sticking around in the NFL, check out the Tide’s former coach:

Related Former Alabama coach gets new NFL job

Former Alabama coach Mike Shula has a new job for his 31st season as an NFL assistant. The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that Shula has joined the team’s coaching staff as a senior offensive assistant. Shula had served as the Denver Broncos’ quarterbacks coach for the previous two seasons on the staff of Vic Fangio, who was fired after the 2021 campaign. By joining the Bills, Shula reconnects with Buffalo coach Sean McDermott. They worked on the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff together from 2011 through 2016.

Shula may have been a mostly underwhelming head coach, but you have to admit the guy has really carved out a niche role for himself as a QB coach/analyst type in the NFL, and he’s been very consistent at it for nearly 15 seasons now.

That’s about all there is out there for now, stay tuned here at RBR for the final installment of Meet the New Guys as we break down the defensive backs for the Tide’s incoming freshman class.

Roll Tide!