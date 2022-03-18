Back Against the Wall Random 10 Jukebox

And so the Madness begins. Tonight, we’ll either celebrate a hoops victory by our Elephant cagers or be put out of our misery. Either way, there’s a silver lining, so take a gander at these ten tasty tunes, then trot out your own random musical selection from your favorite phone or other storage device/cd collection/record machine. Rock on & Roll Tide!

Back Against the Wall by Cage the Elephant Even the Losers by Tom Petty Joy Inside My Tears by Stevie Wonder Black Velveteen by Lenny Kravitz Cheat by The Clash New York Telephone Conversation by Lou Reed The Modern World by The Jam Time to Get Ill by Beastie Boys Casanova, Baby! by The Gaslight Anthem Clap Your Hands by They Might Be Giants

Bonus: I Believe by R.E.M.