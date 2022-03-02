What: NFL Scouting Combine for the 2022 Draft.

Who: 324 prospects have been invited to compete before NFL scouts, coaches and GMs. Eleven former Alabama Players are included. In alphabetical order, they are LB Christopher Allen, DB Jalyn Armour-Davis, WR Slade Bolden, LB Christian Harris, DB Josh Jobe, DL Phidarian Mathis, WR John Metchie, OL Evan Neal , DL LaBryan Ray, RB Brian Robinson, WR Jameson Williams. For a complete list of the invited that can be sorted by position and school, click here (SPOILER: Auburn only has three players).

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

When: Tuesday, March 1 to Sunday, March 6.

Television: NFL Network will broadcast most of the Combine drills throughout the week. Check your local schedule or click here. ESPN’s NFL Live airs daily 3pm-4pm CT.

Tickets: Yes, believe it or not the greedy NFL sells tickets to this events and the plenty of idiots would rather spend money on this event than stay home and watch on TV and maybe pay for groceries. The reserved tickets were sold out. However, the NFL graciously will have limited walk-up availability on a first come first served basis. smh

SCHEDULE:

QUARTERBACK, WIDE RECEIVER, TIGHT ENDS

Alabama: WR John Metchie*, WR Jameson Williams*, WR Slade Bolden

Monday, Feb. 28: Registration, pre-exam, orientation, interviews

Tuesday, March 1: General medical exam, potential special studies, interviews

Wednesday, March 2: Media sessions (7am – 11:30am CT), interviews, ortho exam, NFLPA meeting

Media sessions (7am – 11:30am CT), interviews, ortho exam, NFLPA meeting Thursday, March 3: Measurements, drills (televised on NFL Network, 3PM – 10 pm CT)

* Injured, no workout.

OFFENSIVE LINE, RUNNING BACK, SPECIAL TEAMS

Alabama: OL Evan Neal*, RB Brian Robinson

Tuesday, March 1: Registration, pre-exam, orientation, interviews

Wednesday, March 2: General medical exam, potential special studies, interviews

Thursday, March 3: Media sessions (7am – 11:30am CT), interviews, ortho exam, NFLPA meeting

Media sessions (7am – 11:30am CT), interviews, ortho exam, NFLPA meeting Friday, March 4: Measurements, drills (televised on NFL Network, 3PM – 10 pm CT)

* Will wait until Bama Pro Day March 30 to workout.

DEFENSIVE LINE, LINEBACKERS

Alabama: LB Christian Harris, LB Christopher Allen, DL LaBryan Ray, DL Phidarian Mathis

Wednesday, March 2: Registration, pre-exam, orientation, interviews

Thursday, March 3: General medical exam, potential special studies, interviews

Friday, March 4: Media sessions (7am – 11:30am CT), interviews, ortho exam, NFLPA meeting

Media sessions (7am – 11:30am CT), interviews, ortho exam, NFLPA meeting Saturday, March 5: Measurements, drills (televised on NFL Network, 3PM – 10 pm CT)

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Alabama: DB Jalyn Armour-Davis DB Josh Jobe

Thursday, March 3: Registration, pre-exam, orientation, interviews

Friday, March 4: General medical exam, potential special studies, interviews

Saturday, March 5: Media sessions (7am – 11:30am CT), interviews, ortho exam, NFLPA meeting

Media sessions (7am – 11:30am CT), interviews, ortho exam, NFLPA meeting Sunday, March 6: Measurements, drills (televised on NFL Network, 1 pm – 6 pm CT)

