25 Alabama vs Texas A&M Game Thread

The Crimson Tide close out the 2022 home slate with the final game of the season in Coleman Coliseum, as the Aggies of Texas A&M come to town. With an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament all but official, the Tide is now looking to move up a seed-line or two and carry over the momentum from February, which Alabama closed out by winning five of six. Buzz Williams’ crew will want to much this game up, so Alabama needs to come out and dictate the tempo of this one early.

The Tide is listed as a 10.5-point favorite in this one, which is similar to the line that they covered against South Carolina this past Saturday. Alabama will likely roll with Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis, Noah Gurley. and Charles Bediako in the starting unit tonight. It remains to be seen how A&M will counter.

Tip-off is set for 6:00 PM CST and the game will be televised by the SEC Network.