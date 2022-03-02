Alabama had a one-off home game against UAB before Texas and Miami (OH) come to town for four games.

The Crimson Tide pitching and defense was outstanding. The offense...? Took a little time to get going.

ALABAMA 7, UAB 0

Abby Doerr walked to lead off the second inning. She would advance to third base on two Bama outs. Kat Grill knocked her in with a single but was thrown out trying to steal second base.

Bailey Dowling got things going in the fifth inning with a clean double. A swinging bunt by Grill made a close play at first but the throw hit her in the back of the helmet and Dowling scored the second run of the game. After a Jenna Johnson fielder’s choice, Dallis Goodnight collected her third hit of the night on a one-bagger. A walk loaded the bases. A wild pitch made it 3-0. Ally Shipman followed that up with a two-RBI single. A Kaylee Tow single and Doerr walk would put ducks on the pond for Megan Bloodworth who singled in run number six.

Goodnight got her FOURTH hit of the night on a single in the sixth. Due to her speed, a rushed throw was dropped and she advanced to second base. Shipman would later knock her in for a 7-0 advantage.

Jaala Torrence got the start in the circle and as she always seems to do against non-Power 5 teams, she was pretty dominant. The only real trouble came in the sixth frame when a Blazer led off with a single. The runner would advance to second and third on wild pitches. A third pitch was also wild but Shipman was able to corral the ball and throw the runner out at home. Torrence would rebound to end the inning and retire the side in the seventh as well for her fourth win of the season.

It was the first 7.0 inning performance of Torrence’s Alabama career. She struck out five in a two hit shutout.

NOTES

Johnson was back in the leadoff spot. Goodnight, who filled in for Johnson for a few games last week, batted second. Both players singled to start this game but were stranded. Goognight hit a one out triple in her second at bat and was again stranded. Look for this duo to stay at the top of the order for the foreseeable future. IMHO, they need to switch places in the order. Goodnight has better speed.

Savannah Woodard is still out. No word on the status of Lexi Kilfoyl. If Kilfoyl cannot pitch this weekend, Patrick Murphy will have to lean on Torrence.

Grill misread a pop fly in the second inning that sailed over head and rolled to the wall for a triple. It probably should have been caught.

Doerr grounded into a double play. >:(

Bloodworth hit a windshield crushing fly ball that barely went foul.

Remember how Claire Jenkins would take that “half-cut” warm-up swing? Ashley Prange is doing it too. It makes no sense.

It is unclear who scheduled this game for the same time as the men’s basketball final home game of the season. It was not the biggest or loudest of crowds.

MVPs

Goodnight - 4 for 4 , one 3B, 2 RUNS.

Torrence - WIN, 7.0 innings, 2 HITS, 0 RUNS, 5 K, 1 BB.

Shipman - 2 for 4, 3 RBI, 1 RUN.

UPCOMING ALABAMA SCHEDULE

It’s the annual Crimson Classic at the Rhoads House. The weather should be spectacular. But if you can’t make it in person, the games should be available on ESPN+/SECN+.

Friday, March 4 vs. Texas - 6 p.m. CT

- 6 p.m. CT Saturday, March 5 vs. Texas - 2:30 p.m. CT

- 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, March 5 vs. Miami (OH) - 5 p.m. CT

- 5 p.m. CT Sunday, March 6 vs. Miami (OH) - 12:30 p.m. CT

