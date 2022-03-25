Jumbo Package: Who will catch Bryce Young’s passes in 2022?

Happy Friday, everyone. As usual, Nick Saban has spring practices mostly on lockdown, so there won’t be much to report on days when he doesn’t speak to media. As Christopher Walsh notes, who will catch passes from Bryce Young is a key question this offseason.

Young will be without five of his top six receivers from a year ago, including the starting three wideouts of Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden. The other two are running back Brian Robinson Jr., and tight end Jahleel Billingsley, who has transferred out. Overall, those five departures accounted for 269 catches, 3,674 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns. That’s 70.8, 72.4, and 64.6 percent, respectively, of the Crimson Tide totals in the passing game last season.

Word is that Kendrick Law has been showing out in his first few practices, which would be an encouraging development. Agiye Hall was doing his weird Twitter thing again so who knows on him.

Michael Casagrande examines where Eli Ricks fits in the CB race.

Senior Khyree Jackson, a former JUCO transfer from East Mississippi Community College by way of Fort Scott (Kansas) CC, saw increased playing time at the end of last season. He got his first start against Georgia in the 33-18 national title game loss after twice being named special teams player of the week. Another former five-star in Terrion Arnold is another possibility in the competition at cornerback after redshirting his freshman season in 2021. Ricks is a proven commodity on the SEC stage. It’s just a matter of getting him healthy and fully integrated into the Crimson Tide defense. “Again,” Saban said, “an experienced player who understands how to play the game. He’s picking up things and doing a good job out there. So it’s a real positive addition to our team.”

It would be a major surprise if Ricks doesn’t land a starting job, assuming he’s healthy. Eli was one of three newcomers to be named student-athletes of the week.

Kevin Borba over at Yahoo likes Texas to land Arch Manning.

Something that does hurt Texas is that Manning will have a clear path to starting from day one at either Alabama or Georgia. The Longhorns on the other hand have Quinn Ewers, who Manning would likely sit behind for a year. If Texas is able to turn their bad fortune around with Ewers, Manning may not have to be the one to bring them back to national relevancy, but more so the one to keep them at a high level. Steve Sarkisian has the chance to nab one generational talent after another, but it will not be an easy task to fend of the big boys that are Alabama and Georgia.

As we’ve mentioned around here, Ty Simpson is in the way at Alabama. He won’t be a starter as a true freshman, but he will have a year in the program under his belt when Arch is a freshman.

ESPN looks at potential breakout QBs, and whoever wins the Aggies’ job is among them.

ESPN: “The Aggies’ passing game was anemic last year but with the addition of (Evan) Stewart, a loaded tight end room despite the loss of Jalen Wydermyer and an experienced offensive line, King has a chance to solve the Aggies’ passing woes.” 247Sports’ Take: Here’s a competition that’s not going to be decided during spring practice. It’s that close according to those close to the program. King was slated to be last season’s starter after beating out Zach Calzada during camp, but missed most of the campaign after suffering an early injury. Jimbo Fisher brought in LSU’s Max Johnson for another option at the position (27 touchdowns, six interceptions in 2021) and signed five-star Conner Weigman.

Last, women’s basketball is on a nice little run in the NIT.

The University of Alabama women’s basketball team defeated Houston in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament Round of 16, 79-64, Thursday in Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide improved to 20-13 (6-10) on the season, while the Cougars fell to 18-16 (8-9 American) in 2021-22. UA earned its first 20-win season since 2017-18, which is also the last time the Crimson Tide reached the WNIT Quarterfinals. Megan Abrams and Brittany Davis paced the Crimson Tide in scoring against the Cougars, recording matching 18-point performances.

Next up is a trip to South Dakota State.

That’s about it for today. Have a great weekend.

Roll Tide.