Alabama softball got a much-needed sweep of the South Carolina Gamecocks, thanks to an unexpected hero.

GAME 1: ALABAMA 7, SOUTH CAROLINA 5

This game did not exactly get started the way the Tide needed. Montana Fouts had yet another rocky start giving up two runs in the second inning and three in the third.

In the top of the sixth with the Gamecocks leading 5-2, the Tide loaded the bases with two outs. That is when reserve KJ Haney stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter and smashed the second pitch she saw over the left field wall.

Following that feat, Fouts (14-1) would get the next six SC batters out in order, four via the strikeout. Kaylee Tow would add one more run on a solo shot in the seventh.

GAME 2: ALABAMA 10, SOUTH CAROLINA 2

The ‘Cocks were quite generous in Game 2 by committing two errors in the second, third, and fifth innings that led to five unearned runs.

Ally Shipman and Jenna Johnson got back to good ol’ fashion earned runs with both swatting two RBI homers in the sixth and seventh respectively. Shipman’s was of the inside-the-park variety.

SC scored two in the 4th off Lexi Kilfoyl (5-2) on a two run double - one of only two Gamecock hits on the day. Bama really needs this Kilfoyl.

GAME 3: ALABAMA 6, SOUTH CAROLINA 1

The hits kept on coming with Bama smacking 13 hits, three of which were doubles. Alabama is at their best when they score early and that is just what they did Sunday. Three singles, a walk and a HBP led to three first inning runs. The Tide added single runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.

Montana Fouts (15-1) got back to being herself with a whopping 16 Ks. She allowed only two singles and a run on a bases-loaded walk.

NOTES

*** Lollipop unicorn rainbow chasers, stop reading here lest ye get your feelings hurt! ***

The Haney pinch hit grand slam will be remembered as one of the top highlights of the season 26. However, it has one small drawback. This move came from Murphy’s gut. Every now and then they hit gold. But not always. With the gut feeling good about itself, expect it to be making many more decisions in the near future. BTW, Haney pinch hit for Goodnight in Game 2 and whiffed with runners on the corners

Being benched on Wednesday against UAB clearly did Tow some good. She was 7 for 11 on the weekend and hit her third home run of the season. She raised her batting average to .289

Megan Bloodworth has hit the doldrums again. She had four at bats and whiffed a four times

Abby Doerr (.221 season BA) was 1 for 7, 0 runs, 0 RBI.

Savannah Woodard made one appearance over the weekend - a pinch hit in the seventh in which she struck out. Fort Knox has made no comment on whether her lack of playing time is due to injury, performance related or something else. Since Murphy won’t tell us and the people who are paid to ask him are too scared to ask him, we are stuck with speculation. The junior is hitting .139.

The nine hits given up by Fouts on Friday were the most she has yielded this season. It was the second straight game (Kentucky) in which she allowed five earned runs and third time (LSU) this season.

Fouts’s 16 strikeouts on Sunday were the most victims for her in a game this year.

Alabama had one error in the three game set (Bailey Dowling). SC had six.

WEEKEND MVP

JOHNSON - 6 for 12 (.500), 3 RUNS, 3 RBI, 1 2B, 1 HR, 0 K. TOW - 7 for 11 (.636), 1 RUN, 5 RBI, 1 2B, 1 HR, 0 K SHIPMAN - 3 for 9 (.333), 3 RUNS, 3 RBI, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 BB. PRANGE - 3 for 9 (.333), 4 RUNS, 1 RBI, 2 BB.

UPCOMING ALABAMA SCHEDULE

The schedule is about to get much more difficult with No. 23 UGA (29-4) coming to town. Then comes a road trip to Florida on April 9.

Tuesday, March 29 vs. Alabama State 6 p.m. CT

Wednesday, March 30 vs. Jacksonville State (Sand Mountain Showdown) 6 p.m. CT in Albertville, AL

Saturday, April 2 vs. Georgia 3:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, April 3 vs. Georgia 3 p.m. CT

Monday, April 4 vs. Georgia 6 p.m. CT

#Team26 #RollTide



