Alabama Baseball Defeats Troy 8-1

The Alabama Crimson Tide broke their four game losing streak on Wednesday behind stellar pitching from Jacob McNairy and a season high 15 hit attack, defeating Troy 8-1. McNairy had a perfect game through 6.1 innings before giving up a single with one out in the seventh. The senior from Athens, AL threw a career high seven innings, striking out seven, walked none, allowed the one hit, and did not allow a run. Alabama improved to 6-4 with the win while Troy fell to 5-4.

The Tide scored early and often to take control of the game. Jim Jarvis tripled to lead off the bottom of the first and scored on a Drew Williamson one out single. Zane Denton reached on a fielders choice and scored on a double by the red-hot Tommy Seidl for a 2-0 first inning lead. The Tide added a solo run in the second when Owen Diodati just missed a home run, settling for a double off of the bullpen in right center, then scored on a ground out from Dominic Tamez. Bama added to the lead in the third when Denton hit his second home run in as many days, a solo blast. The switch hitting third baseman hit a home run left handed on Tuesday and right handed in the Wednesday game. After four innings the home team held a lead of 5-0.

McNairy meanwhile was mowing down the Trojans in a very efficient manner while needing only 78 pitches to get through seven innings. The Tide added two more runs in the sixth when Tamez walked, scored on a double by Williamson, who then scored on a double by Denton. Bama finished their scoring in the seventh when Camden Hayslip recorded his first hit in Crimson with an opposite field home run to left field, pushing their lead to 8-0.

Freshman Luke Holman pitched a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts followed by freshman Connor Ball who allowed the only Trojan run, allowing three singles and hitting a batter. The Tide finished 15-37 with nine extra base hits, drew two walks, struck out eight times, and stranded seven runners. Troy hit 4-30, had no walks, struck out 10 times and left three on base.

Denton is rounding into form and was a triple away from the cycle going 3-4 with a double, home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. Jarvis was 3-5 with a triple and run scored while Williamson was 2-4 with a double, two RBI, and a run scored. Seidl remained hot with his 2-4 performance with a double and run driven in. Tamez drove in two on his 1-3 day with a walk. Diodati and Davis Heller added doubles. The Tide had six doubles, a triple, and two home runs in the game.

This was a nice bounce back win after a tough four game stretch. The Tide played clean in all areas, except for two more base running blunders-after two in Tuesday’s loss. McNairy set the tone and the pitching staff didn't walk a single batter. Known as “Goob” by teammates McNairy threw 52 strikes in 78 pitches using a 92 mph fastball, a crisp breaking ball, and his signature change up. Bama needs Denton to be a big part of the offense, and after a slow start to the season looks to be finding his batting eye the last two days.

Next up is a three game series with undefeated Murray State this weekend. The games are set for Friday at 3 p.m, Saturday at 2 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. The pitching rotation has not been announced yet but likely will be Garrett McMillian on Friday, Antoine Jean on Saturday, and Grayson Hitt on Sunday as it has been the first two weekends of the season.

#GVT #BamaBaseballFeverCatchIt