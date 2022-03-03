The latest version of the Alabama football roster has just dropped ahead of the beginning of spring football practice. There are not too many surprises but one scholarship name is missing.

ENROLLED FRESHMEN

Alabama has 13 early enrollees. No numbers have been assigned as of yet.

Jeremiah Alexander LB 6-2/258 Alabaster, Ala. / Thompson - recruiting profile weight: 235

LB 6-2/258 Alabaster, Ala. / Thompson - recruiting profile weight: 235 Aaron Anderson WR 5-9/184 New Orleans, La. / Edna Karr

WR 5-9/184 New Orleans, La. / Edna Karr Tyler Booker OL 6-5/332 New Haven, Conn. / IMG Academy - recruiting profile weight: 325

OL 6-5/332 New Haven, Conn. / IMG Academy - recruiting profile weight: 325 Elijah Brown TE 6-5/238 Dayton, Ohio / Wayne - recruiting profile weight: 230

TE 6-5/238 Dayton, Ohio / Wayne - recruiting profile weight: 230 Jihaad Campbell LB 6-3/225 Erial, N.J. / IMG Academy - recruiting profile weight: 215

LB 6-3/225 Erial, N.J. / IMG Academy - recruiting profile weight: 215 Tre’Quon Fegans DB 6-2/185 Alabaster, Ala. / Thompson

DB 6-2/185 Alabaster, Ala. / Thompson Kendrick Law WR 5-11/193 Shreveport, La. / Captain Shreve

WR 5-11/193 Shreveport, La. / Captain Shreve Jamarion Miller RB 5-10/201 Tyler, Texas / Tyler Legacy - recruiting profile weight: 195

RB 5-10/201 Tyler, Texas / Tyler Legacy - recruiting profile weight: 195 Shawn Murphy LB 6-2/224 Manassas, Va. / Unity Reed - recruiting profile weight: 215

LB 6-2/224 Manassas, Va. / Unity Reed - recruiting profile weight: 215 Jaheim Oatis DL 6-5/370 Columbia, Miss. / Columbia

DL 6-5/370 Columbia, Miss. / Columbia Khurtiss Perry DL 6-2/264 Pike Road, Ala. / Pike Road

DL 6-2/264 Pike Road, Ala. / Pike Road Dayne Shor OL 6-5/308 Alpharetta, Ga. / Denmark - recruiting profile weight: 295

OL 6-5/308 Alpharetta, Ga. / Denmark - recruiting profile weight: 295 Ty Simpson QB 6-2/198 Martin, Tenn. / Westview - recruiting profile weight: 185

* Also of note is preferred walk-on TE Jax Porter (6-6 232) from Dallas, Texas who played at IMG Academy. He had full offers from SMU and Akron.

TRANSFERS

The Crimson Tide welcome three outstanding transfers.

Eli Ricks DB 6-2/190 Rancho Cucamonga, CA / LSU

DB 6-2/190 Rancho Cucamonga, CA / LSU Jahmyr Gibbs RB 5-11/200 Dalton, GA / Georgia Tech

RB 5-11/200 Dalton, GA / Georgia Tech Jermaine Burton WR 6-1/200 Calabasas, CA / Georgia

* Also listed is a sophomore quarterback from Vanderbilt, Blake Jarrett 6-2/186 from San Diego, CA. He was a walk-on at VU and has no stats. It is doubtful he’ll ever play but it is good to have him on the roster for pratice with the departures of Paul Tyson (Arizona State), Braxton Barker (graduate assistant), and Stone Hollenbach (Western Michigan).

NOTES

Reserve tight end Caden Clark is not listed.

is not listed. Starting OG Emil Ekiyor has slimmed down to a svelte 307 after being weighed at 324 a year ago.

has slimmed down to a svelte 307 after being weighed at 324 a year ago. Fellow lineman Jaeden Roberts is down from 328 to 302.

is down from 328 to 302. DL Justin Eboigbe weighs in at 292 after being 285.

weighs in at 292 after being 285. Cameron Latu has slimmed down 6 lbs to 244.

has slimmed down 6 lbs to 244. R-frosh linebacker Keanu Koht is up to 231 after being 220 last season.

is up to 231 after being 220 last season. Reserve OC James Brockermeyer is up only a pound to 282. Brother Tommy Brockermeyer holds at 304.

is up only a pound to 282. Brother holds at 304. Back-up OL Terrence Ferguson joins the 300 Club with the addition of five pounds.

joins the 300 Club with the addition of five pounds. WR/KR JoJo Earle is up 7 pounds to 177.

is up 7 pounds to 177. Traeshon Holden is up to 214 from 208. Is he switching to tight end?

is up to 214 from 208. Is he switching to tight end? Bryce Young is still listed as (snicker) 6-1.

is still listed as (snicker) 6-1. DB Daniel Wright is not listed. It’s assumed he is done with football.

is not listed. It’s assumed he is done with football. Former Troy punter Jack Martin returns. He recorded five kickoffs for 297 yards with three touchbacks and notched one made field goal in as many attempts in 2021.

returns. He recorded five kickoffs for 297 yards with three touchbacks and notched one made field goal in as many attempts in 2021. Former starting punter Ty Perine was in the Transfer Portal but had reportedly removed his name. He is not listed on the roster. It is believed he will put football behind him and concentrate on school.

was in the Transfer Portal but had reportedly removed his name. He is not listed on the roster. It is believed he will put football behind him and concentrate on school. Walk-on punter Sam Johnson , kickers Chase Allen and Reid Schuback are back.

, kickers and are back. Former linebackers coach Sal Sunseri and former special teams coach Drew Svoboda are still listed but under the heading of “Football Support Staff”.

For the entire roster, click here.