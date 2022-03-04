Dream Along Random 10

Can you put your hands in your head? Oh, no? Well, don’t let it get to you. I’ve been finding out all sorts of things I can’t do lately, but whatevs, amirite? It’s freakin’ Friday again, brothers and sisters, so let’s just forget about all of our various and sundry shortcomings and cut loose, aight? I’ve shown you mine, now show me your random selection of tantalizing tunes. Come on and dream... dream along...
- Dreamer by Supertramp
- Mannequin by Wire
- Precision Auto by Superchunk
- One Tree Hill by U2
- Surrender by Elvis Presley
- All Day Sucker by Stevie Wonder
- Peace Dog by The Cult
- Changes by David Bowie
- Drive by R.E.M.
- Sixteen Saltines by Jack White
Bonus: Emotional Rescue by The Rolling Stones
Loading comments...