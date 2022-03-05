25 Alabama at LSU Game Thread

The Crimson Tide closes out the 2022 regular season in Baton Rouge today, as Alabama looks to bounce-back from an ugly loss that kicked off the month of March. It won’t be easy though, as Will Wade and his LSU Tigers are desperate to end their current five-game losing streak to the Tide. There is a lot at stake for both teams. A win for the Tide guarantees Alabama the 5-seed in next week’s SEC Tournament, and would certainly make up for the Q2 home loss to A&M earlier this week in the minds of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. However, a loss could see the Tide fall to as far back as the 9-seed in Tampa, depending on how the rest of today’s conference slate plays out.

Alabama will be getting the CBS treatment again for the regular season finale, which means an 11:00 AM CST tip. It also means we will be treated to a healthy dose of the best theme music in sports to get our minds right for the Big Dance in less than two weeks.

Can the Tide close out the season with a bang?