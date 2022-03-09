Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the Gumpiest Alabama Crimson Tide fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

At the beginning of the season, there was reason for optimism around the Alabama basketball program. In December, the Crimson Tide defeated Gonzaga and Houston in consecutive games and many observers felt like this Bama team was a Final Four team.

A loss to Davidson was a little unsettling but it was remedied with a vanquishing of Tennessee in the ensuing days. Two games later, Alabama fell to an awful Missouri team and followed it up with defeats to Auburn and Mississippi State. Further in the season came an unforgivable debacle against last place Georgia, followed up with a win over defending champs Baylor. This Jekyll and Hyde behavior leaves many fans wondering what kind of team this is.

The Tide enters the SEC Tournament as the number six seed which comes with a first round bye. They will face the winner of Vanderbilt and Georgia on Thursday March 10 at 7 pm CT (SEC Network). Win that one and they have a date with Kentucky.

