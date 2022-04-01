 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Count On Me R10:

Confession time: I’m away on vacation, so you’re reading words that I typed days ago. But at least you’re reading them, eh? You know I wouldn’t let you boys and girls down when it comes to our wonderful weekly musical adventure, don’t you? You can count on me. Cheers...

  1. Count on Me by Jefferson Starship
  2. Freedom of ‘76 by Ween
  3. Bastards of Young by The Replacements
  4. Whatever by Blackbone
  5. Nothing by Bash & Pop
  6. Run Rudolph Run by Chuck Berry
  7. Mama’s Boy by The Ramones
  8. It’s a Drag by Tommy Stinson
  9. Statistician’s Blues by Todd Snider
  10. Radio Free Europe by R.E.M.

Bonus: Buffalo Stance by Neneh Cherry

