Count On Me R10:

Confession time: I’m away on vacation, so you’re reading words that I typed days ago. But at least you’re reading them, eh? You know I wouldn’t let you boys and girls down when it comes to our wonderful weekly musical adventure, don’t you? You can count on me. Cheers...
- Count on Me by Jefferson Starship
- Freedom of ‘76 by Ween
- Bastards of Young by The Replacements
- Whatever by Blackbone
- Nothing by Bash & Pop
- Run Rudolph Run by Chuck Berry
- Mama’s Boy by The Ramones
- It’s a Drag by Tommy Stinson
- Statistician’s Blues by Todd Snider
- Radio Free Europe by R.E.M.
Bonus: Buffalo Stance by Neneh Cherry
Loading comments...