Count On Me R10:

Confession time: I’m away on vacation, so you’re reading words that I typed days ago. But at least you’re reading them, eh? You know I wouldn’t let you boys and girls down when it comes to our wonderful weekly musical adventure, don’t you? You can count on me. Cheers...

Count on Me by Jefferson Starship Freedom of ‘76 by Ween Bastards of Young by The Replacements Whatever by Blackbone Nothing by Bash & Pop Run Rudolph Run by Chuck Berry Mama’s Boy by The Ramones It’s a Drag by Tommy Stinson Statistician’s Blues by Todd Snider Radio Free Europe by R.E.M.

Bonus: Buffalo Stance by Neneh Cherry