Back when the fear of Alabama players and staff getting sick put draconian restrictions on reporters’ access to the team, Nick Saban must have realized that he liked the newfound privacy that came with it. Even though the restraints have been lifted, most avenues to the Crimson Tide practices remain hard to reenter. In the past, stats were often supplied and occasionally some media videos were allowed. In 2022, the only video of Saturday’s second scrimmage is in the form of a 45 second Twitter video. Even so, there is much to learn if you watch close enough.

A few observations in chronological order:

The opening shot has JC Latham (65) at right tackle, Damieon George (74) at RG and Seth McLaughlin (56) at center. That sure looks like the first team to these eyes.

The long pass to Traeshon Holden (11) was broken up by Khyree Jackson (6) which sure looked like ones versus ones. Also note that Jaylen Moody (42) was on the field for that play covering Burton (?!?!). Mike linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10 with jersey rolled up) appeared to be covering tight end Cameron Latu (81) on the play. You may recall Moody was pulled back from the Transfer Portal. He very well could be in the lead for the starting Will linebacker spot.

Jahmyr Gibbs is wearing #13 this season en route to winning the Heisman.

The Crimson Tide have two more practices before A-Day. They are on Tuesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 14. Alabama’s spring game is Saturday, April 16 at 2pm CT. This is a free event and is open to the public. It will also be streamed live on SEC Network+.