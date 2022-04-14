The Crimson Tide received their third commitment for the Class of 2023 in linebacker/defensive end Yhonzae Pierre. Standing at 6’3’’ and 235 lbs., he is yet another outstanding prospect from the bumper crop of recruits from the great state of Alabama.

God i thank you for this blessing. I also want to say thank you to my parents,family,teachers, and coaches for helping me along the way. I’ve found my new home i’m committed to the University of Alabama. Roll Tide Roll pic.twitter.com/tYQA1yti12 — yhonzae pierre (@YhonzaeP) April 14, 2022

The Eufaula resident is mostly an edge rusher but can play several positions. Alabama likely sees him as a Jack linebacker.

Pierre recorded 55 tackles, seven sacks and 16 tackles for loss during his junior season. He was named Class 6A First Team All-State for his performance.

He picked Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. Charles Kelly with help from Freddie Roach are credited with his recruitment.

