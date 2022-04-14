 clock menu more-arrow no yes

COMMIT: 4-star Linebacker is Headed to Alabama

Crimson Tide reaps another excellent in-state product.

CB969
They grow ‘em big in southeast Alabama.
The Crimson Tide received their third commitment for the Class of 2023 in linebacker/defensive end Yhonzae Pierre. Standing at 6’3’’ and 235 lbs., he is yet another outstanding prospect from the bumper crop of recruits from the great state of Alabama.

The Eufaula resident is mostly an edge rusher but can play several positions. Alabama likely sees him as a Jack linebacker.

Pierre recorded 55 tackles, seven sacks and 16 tackles for loss during his junior season. He was named Class 6A First Team All-State for his performance.

He picked Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. Charles Kelly with help from Freddie Roach are credited with his recruitment.

