Inside Out Random 10:

TGIF & RTR, errbody! Time to shake the dust off another work week and slam to a jam or two (or ten...or however many you like, I ain’t enforcing too many rules around here, you know). I hope you find something you like in the list below, including an initial track by some Birmingham boys, all former frontmen who have paid their dues separately and are now combining forces to enlighten the populace (click the link if you’d like a little rock & roll for your soul).

p.s. Don’t go AWOL, DIY ASAP & slap your own random ten tunes in the comments below; otherwise, we’ll all be SOL...

Inside Out by The Blips Skip Steps 1 & 3 by Superchunk Top Yourself by The Raconteurs Cuz I Love You by Lizzo Mind Games by John Lennon Levon by Elton John Redemption Song by Bob Marley & The Wailers Good Guys and Bad Guys by Camper Van Beethoven Romeo and Juliet by Dire Straits Can’t Hardly Wait by Justin Townes Earle

p.s. If’n you’ve taken a shinin’ to The Blips, here’s one more for your weekend. YW!