2022 NFL Mock Drafts for Alabama Players

The NFL Draft will begin Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas. As many as ten former Crimson Tide players could be drafted with two in the first round seemingly a slam dunk.

Below is a sampling of the top Mockers and their predictions for OL Evan Neal and WR Jameson Williams.

No. Team Charles Davis, NFL.com Lance Zierlein, NFL.com Rhett Lewis, NFL.com Ryan Wilson, CBS.com Chris Trapasso, CBS.com Josh Edwards, CBS.com Pete Prisco, CBS.com Kyle Stackpole, CBS.com Todd McShay, ESPN Mel Kiper, ESPN Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News Dane Brugler, Athletic Team 1 JAX Evan Neal JAX 2 DET DET 3 HOU Evan Neal Evan Neal Evan Neal Evan Neal Evan Neal HOU 4 NYJ Evan Neal NYJ 5 NYG Evan Neal Evan Neal Evan Neal NYG 6 CAR Evan Neal CAR 7 NYG NYG 8 ATL ATL 9 SEA Evan Neal SEA 10 NYJ Jameson Williams NYJ 11 WAS WAS 12 MIN MIN 13 HOU Jameson Williams Jameson Williams HOU 14 BLT BLT 15 PHI Jameson Williams Jameson Williams Jameson Williams PHI 16 NO Jameson Williams NO 17 LAC Jameson Williams (trade to KC) LAC 18 PHI PHI 19 NO Jameson Williams NO 20 PIT PIT 21 NE Jameson Williams Jameson Williams NE 22 GB GB 23 AZ AZ 24 DAL DAL 25 BUF BUF 26 TEN Jameson Williams TEN

{ The grid is cut off after 26 for space issues since nobody has Jamo lasting beyond that spot }

Five mockers have Neal going third to Houston, a woeful team that needs EVERYTHING. Three have him falling to the Giants at five. Pete Prisco still has Neal going number one overall to Jax.

Williams is predicted anywhere from the Jets at ten to Tennessee’s 26th pick. The most common pick is three saying Philadelphia will use 15 on the former Tide wide receiver.

Ryan Wilson of CBS.com did a full seven round mock and has ten Tide players being selected over the entire weekend. Below they are listed by round and overall pick.

1st, 5. Evan Neal, OT - New York Giants

1st, 13. Jameson Williams, WR - Houston Texans

2nd, 62. John Metchie, WR - Kansas City Chiefs

2nd, 64. Christian Harris, LB - Denver Broncos

3rd, 82. Phidarian Mathis, DT - Atlanta Falcons

4th, 114. Josh Jobe, CB - Atlanta Falcons

5th, 169. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB - Tennessee Titans

6th, 206. Brian Robinson, RB - Denver Broncos

6th, 210. Slade Bolden, WR - New England Patriots

7th, 248. Christopher Allen, EDGE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Vinnie Iyer tackled the task of a seven round mock as well.

1st, 3. Evan Neal, OT - Houston Texans

1st, 21. Jameson Williams, WR - New England Patriots

2nd, 34. John Metchie, WR - Detroit Lions

2nd, 50. Christian Harris, LB - Kansas City Chiefs

3rd, 59. Phidarian Mathis, DT - Green Bay Packers

3rd, 96. Brian Robinson, RB - Denver Broncos

3rd, 104. Josh Jobe, CB - Los Angeles Rams

6th, 205. LaBryan Ray, DL - Houston Texans

7th, 261. Slade Bolden, WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The ESPN guys are behind a paywall, but here is one nugget.

ESPN's Todd McShay said he thinks #Alabama's Phidarian Mathis, Christian Harris and John Metchie will be taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft next week. — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) April 20, 2022

Since being completely shut out of the draft in 2008, the Tide has had 39 first round selections, 21 second rounders, and 106 overall.

#BulitByBama