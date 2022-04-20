 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Mock Drafts for Alabama Players

The Crimson Tide are expected to have two players picked in the first round.

NFL: MAR 03 Scouting Combline
Most NFL Draft experts expect to hear Evan Neal’s name called within the first five picks
Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL Draft will begin Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas. As many as ten former Crimson Tide players could be drafted with two in the first round seemingly a slam dunk.

Below is a sampling of the top Mockers and their predictions for OL Evan Neal and WR Jameson Williams.

No. Team Charles Davis, NFL.com Lance Zierlein, NFL.com Rhett Lewis, NFL.com Ryan Wilson, CBS.com Chris Trapasso, CBS.com Josh Edwards, CBS.com Pete Prisco, CBS.com Kyle Stackpole, CBS.com Todd McShay, ESPN Mel Kiper, ESPN Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News Dane Brugler, Athletic Team
1 JAX Evan Neal JAX
2 DET DET
3 HOU Evan Neal Evan Neal Evan Neal Evan Neal Evan Neal HOU
4 NYJ Evan Neal NYJ
5 NYG Evan Neal Evan Neal Evan Neal NYG
6 CAR Evan Neal CAR
7 NYG NYG
8 ATL ATL
9 SEA Evan Neal SEA
10 NYJ Jameson Williams NYJ
11 WAS WAS
12 MIN MIN
13 HOU Jameson Williams Jameson Williams HOU
14 BLT BLT
15 PHI Jameson Williams Jameson Williams Jameson Williams PHI
16 NO Jameson Williams NO
17 LAC Jameson Williams (trade to KC) LAC
18 PHI PHI
19 NO Jameson Williams NO
20 PIT PIT
21 NE Jameson Williams Jameson Williams NE
22 GB GB
23 AZ AZ
24 DAL DAL
25 BUF BUF
26 TEN Jameson Williams TEN

{The grid is cut off after 26 for space issues since nobody has Jamo lasting beyond that spot}

Five mockers have Neal going third to Houston, a woeful team that needs EVERYTHING. Three have him falling to the Giants at five. Pete Prisco still has Neal going number one overall to Jax.

Williams is predicted anywhere from the Jets at ten to Tennessee’s 26th pick. The most common pick is three saying Philadelphia will use 15 on the former Tide wide receiver.

Ryan Wilson of CBS.com did a full seven round mock and has ten Tide players being selected over the entire weekend. Below they are listed by round and overall pick.

1st, 5. Evan Neal, OT - New York Giants
1st, 13. Jameson Williams, WR - Houston Texans
2nd, 62. John Metchie, WR - Kansas City Chiefs
2nd, 64. Christian Harris, LB - Denver Broncos
3rd, 82. Phidarian Mathis, DT - Atlanta Falcons
4th, 114. Josh Jobe, CB - Atlanta Falcons
5th, 169. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB - Tennessee Titans
6th, 206. Brian Robinson, RB - Denver Broncos
6th, 210. Slade Bolden, WR - New England Patriots
7th, 248. Christopher Allen, EDGE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Vinnie Iyer tackled the task of a seven round mock as well.

1st, 3. Evan Neal, OT - Houston Texans
1st, 21. Jameson Williams, WR - New England Patriots
2nd, 34. John Metchie, WR - Detroit Lions
2nd, 50. Christian Harris, LB - Kansas City Chiefs
3rd, 59. Phidarian Mathis, DT - Green Bay Packers
3rd, 96. Brian Robinson, RB - Denver Broncos
3rd, 104. Josh Jobe, CB - Los Angeles Rams
6th, 205. LaBryan Ray, DL - Houston Texans
7th, 261. Slade Bolden, WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The ESPN guys are behind a paywall, but here is one nugget.

Since being completely shut out of the draft in 2008, the Tide has had 39 first round selections, 21 second rounders, and 106 overall.

#BulitByBama

