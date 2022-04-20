2022 NFL Mock Drafts for Alabama Players

The NFL Draft will begin Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas. As many as ten former Crimson Tide players could be drafted with two in the first round seemingly a slam dunk.
Below is a sampling of the top Mockers and their predictions for OL Evan Neal and WR Jameson Williams.
|No.
|Team
|Charles Davis, NFL.com
|Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
|Rhett Lewis, NFL.com
|Ryan Wilson, CBS.com
|Chris Trapasso, CBS.com
|Josh Edwards, CBS.com
|Pete Prisco, CBS.com
|Kyle Stackpole, CBS.com
|Todd McShay, ESPN
|Mel Kiper, ESPN
|Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
|Dane Brugler, Athletic
|Team
|1
|JAX
|Evan Neal
|JAX
|2
|DET
|DET
|3
|HOU
|Evan Neal
|Evan Neal
|Evan Neal
|Evan Neal
|Evan Neal
|HOU
|4
|NYJ
|Evan Neal
|NYJ
|5
|NYG
|Evan Neal
|Evan Neal
|Evan Neal
|NYG
|6
|CAR
|Evan Neal
|CAR
|7
|NYG
|NYG
|8
|ATL
|ATL
|9
|SEA
|Evan Neal
|SEA
|10
|NYJ
|Jameson Williams
|NYJ
|11
|WAS
|WAS
|12
|MIN
|MIN
|13
|HOU
|Jameson Williams
|Jameson Williams
|HOU
|14
|BLT
|BLT
|15
|PHI
|Jameson Williams
|Jameson Williams
|Jameson Williams
|PHI
|16
|NO
|Jameson Williams
|NO
|17
|LAC
|Jameson Williams (trade to KC)
|LAC
|18
|PHI
|PHI
|19
|NO
|Jameson Williams
|NO
|20
|PIT
|PIT
|21
|NE
|Jameson Williams
|Jameson Williams
|NE
|22
|GB
|GB
|23
|AZ
|AZ
|24
|DAL
|DAL
|25
|BUF
|BUF
|26
|TEN
|Jameson Williams
|TEN
{The grid is cut off after 26 for space issues since nobody has Jamo lasting beyond that spot}
Five mockers have Neal going third to Houston, a woeful team that needs EVERYTHING. Three have him falling to the Giants at five. Pete Prisco still has Neal going number one overall to Jax.
Williams is predicted anywhere from the Jets at ten to Tennessee’s 26th pick. The most common pick is three saying Philadelphia will use 15 on the former Tide wide receiver.
Ryan Wilson of CBS.com did a full seven round mock and has ten Tide players being selected over the entire weekend. Below they are listed by round and overall pick.
1st, 5. Evan Neal, OT - New York Giants
1st, 13. Jameson Williams, WR - Houston Texans
2nd, 62. John Metchie, WR - Kansas City Chiefs
2nd, 64. Christian Harris, LB - Denver Broncos
3rd, 82. Phidarian Mathis, DT - Atlanta Falcons
4th, 114. Josh Jobe, CB - Atlanta Falcons
5th, 169. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB - Tennessee Titans
6th, 206. Brian Robinson, RB - Denver Broncos
6th, 210. Slade Bolden, WR - New England Patriots
7th, 248. Christopher Allen, EDGE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Vinnie Iyer tackled the task of a seven round mock as well.
1st, 3. Evan Neal, OT - Houston Texans
1st, 21. Jameson Williams, WR - New England Patriots
2nd, 34. John Metchie, WR - Detroit Lions
2nd, 50. Christian Harris, LB - Kansas City Chiefs
3rd, 59. Phidarian Mathis, DT - Green Bay Packers
3rd, 96. Brian Robinson, RB - Denver Broncos
3rd, 104. Josh Jobe, CB - Los Angeles Rams
6th, 205. LaBryan Ray, DL - Houston Texans
7th, 261. Slade Bolden, WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The ESPN guys are behind a paywall, but here is one nugget.
ESPN's Todd McShay said he thinks #Alabama's Phidarian Mathis, Christian Harris and John Metchie will be taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft next week.— Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) April 20, 2022
Since being completely shut out of the draft in 2008, the Tide has had 39 first round selections, 21 second rounders, and 106 overall.
