Texas A&M (24-17, 3-12) is pretty dang awful. It would be disappointing and damaging if Alabama does not sweep them.

If Alabama softball needed a wake up call, this is it:

The Crimson Tide’s debacle out west has severely damaged their rankings. Mentioned on Sunday: “Don’t be surprised if Virginia Tech, UCLA, Florida State, and Arkansas all leapfrog the Tide.” One poll agreed with this notion, while the two others put Oklahoma State above Alabama as well. The fourth poll barely has the Tide a notch higher. One more regular season loss and they might get knocked out of the top 8 and thus be on the road for any potential Super-Regional.

WEDNESDAY

The College Station road trip took a detour on the way home to play one game against a decent Western Kentucky team (30-9, 13-5 C-USA). They lead their conference but there is no way Bama should have a close call. The Hilltoppers are 0-4 against Power-5 teams (Texas A&M, Arkansas, Ole Miss twice)

This game was most likely put on the schedule to honor Kaylee Tow who hails from nearby Madisonville, Kentucky. Legendary UNC basketball coach Dean Smith used to do the same thing.

Wednesday, April 27 at Western Kentucky 4 p.m. CT - ESPN+

CRYSTAL BALL

If the season ended today, 2-seed Alabama would face the winner of Florida-MSU in the SEC Tournament played in Gainesville. Not so sure I like that match-up.

UPCOMING ALABAMA SCHEDULE

Alabama will have a week off to think about how they want to finish this season. Mizzou (28-17, 8-9 SEC) is having a somewhat disappointing season. The Tigers have already matched their overall loss total and SEC loss total from 2021. However, they are still a dangerous foe. As a matter of fact, they just swept #12 Kentucky in Lexington. Oh, joy.

Friday, May 6 vs. Missouri 6 p.m. CT - SEC+

6 p.m. CT - SEC+ Saturday, May 7 vs. Missouri 1 p.m. CT - SEC+

1 p.m. CT - SEC+ Sunday, May 8 vs. Missouri 1 p.m. CT - Senior Day - ESPNU

