Giving Away Money: 2022 NFL Draft Odds — Is there even a true No. 1 overall pick in this class?

This Thursday night begins the 2022 NFL Draft, the most wagered-upon non-sporting event on the planet, and an event that has become more of a production than the NFL’s Hall of Fame preseason kickoff game. It’s like National Signing Day for people stuck in the nation’s hellholes without meaningful college football.

As for how we got here? Let’s blame ESPN.

Nevertheless, we are here, and it is a draft that is frankly light on top-end talent, particularly at the skills positions. (For that, you can blame Alabama only sending two underclassmen to the pros this year. HEEEEEYO!) But, if you want a generational corner, some very risky edge players, a decent wideout class, three outstanding offensive tackles that do three different things — or you just want to piss away a lot of money overdrafting players that ordinarily wouldn’t sniff the first round, then 2022 may just have what you’re looking for.

Pissing away money on bad picks? BY GAWD, that’s Trent Baalke’s tune! A man so bad at his job as a GM that when Jacksonville loses, you see the occasional call for coaches heads, but it’s usually to fire Baalke and have Sadiq Khan sell the team. The rot on this fish starts at the top, and no matter what happens, he’s apt to get more criticism again. Because, 1. the Jags refuse to listen to offers for their weaker-than-usual No. 1 overall pick, 2. he has fallen in love with one of the least productive putative No 1’s of the last decade, 3. he and the owner are fighting over who to take, and 4., just 48 hours out, Jacksonville still can’t decided on one of four players.

Yet, Baalke won’t trade the pick.

So, after flirtations with Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Aiden Hutchinson, it looks like the Jags are going to way, way overpay for the potential of Travon Walker’s Combine workout. Seriously, Walker has bust written all over him: dude has a win rate of just 10% — 148th in a draft that is deep on quality pass rushers, but absolutely no one who sticks out as a can’t-miss. And, if that is the case, then Evan Neal may have helped himself to avoid Jacksonville by skipping out on Combine activities.

In terms of stupid moves, Walker to JAX via Trent Baalke seems a marriage made in heaven, and thus a decent wager of your money.

If, however, you think the owner wins this power play and takes the one-year splash from 2021’s most over-hyped college defender, then Aiden Hutchinson is your play...Meanwhile, the best corner in a decade will still be sitting there, as will three future pro-bowl offensive linemen.

Then again, you could be the dumb SOB who fell in love with Malik Willis and a tape measure, have never seen him throw a football in a game with your own eyeballs, and want to pay him Top 10 money. Because that is definitely going to happen too.

Which is my cue to remind you once again that bad teams are bad for a reason. In the NFL, that is because everyone is dumb. In 2022, if you want can’t-miss playmaking, you pay a premium for the corner, a position that is never drafted at the top. If you want to protect your franchise quarterback or build for the future, you take one of the three tackles. And if you want a lot of risk, you take any one of these edge players — all three of whom have issues.

And I hate the Shield conventional wisdom that says you don’t draft a corner first overall. In the NFL’s history, there have been just nine corners who have been selected in the Top 5. Want to know some of their names? Denzel Ward, Jalen Ramsey, Deion Sanders, Patrick Peterson, Jeffrey Okudah, Charles Woodson, Shawn Springs. That’s a hit-rate that would get you kicked out of any casino in the country.

In other words, if they’re worth a Top 5 pick, they’re worth a No. 1, and I would stake my job and some mean tweets on it. Yet, I think what we shall see is that Jacksonville’s loss is someone else’s tremendous fortune.

With that bit of analysis, here are the 2022 NFL Drafts Odds and Props. These are necessarily fluid, so check over at Draftkings for up-to-the-second odds and to throw away baby’s tuition money.

General Draft

Will a team’s draft spot be moved back for missing pick?

Yes +1000

No -4000

How many dogs will be shown during Round 1? (Commercials do not count)

Over/Under 2.5

How many Round 1 draftees will be wearing glasses?

Over/Under 9.5

How many Round 1 draftees will be wearing a tie?

Over/Under 19.5

Draft Trades

Who will be traded first on Draft Day?

Baker Mayfield +200

Jimmy Garoppolo +250

Deebo Samuel +300

AJ Brown +400

DK Metcalf +450

Total trades in Round 1 (on Draft Day)

Over/Under 2.5

Will there be a trade in the Top 10 picks?

Yes +170

No -250

DRAFT MISCELLANY

No. 1 Draft Pick

No. 1 overall selection

Travon Walker -215

Aidan Hutchison +200

Ikem Ekwonu +575

Evan Neal +2500

Kayvon Thibodeaux +2500

Malik Willis +6600

Primary color of tie

Green +175

Yellow +175

Black +300

Red +350

Blue +400

Who will he hug first?

Dad +110

Mom +125

Sibling +400

Friend +750

Girlfriend +1000

Agent +1200

Will he cry?

Yes +1000

No -4000

Team to Select QB

Which team will draft Kenny Pickett?

Panthers +150

Saints +200

Steelers +400

Titans +1000

Seahawks +1200

Commanders +2000

Falcons +2000

Lions +2000

Which team will draft Malik Willis?

Steelers +150

Saints +400

Panthers +450

Seahawks +750

Falcons +900

Lions +900

FIRST ROUND

Draft Picks by Conference/Team

Most Round 1 picks

Big Ten -1

Alabama/Georgia +1

Most Round 1 picks

Georgia -225

Alabama +225

Michigan +225

Total Alabama players drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 2

Total Georgia players drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 3.5

Total SEC players drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 10.5

Total ACC players drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 4.5

Total Big Ten players drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 6.5

Total Pac-12 players drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 4.5

Total Big 12 players drafted in Round 1

Over/Under

Total non-Power 5 conference players drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 4.5

First Player Drafted by Position

First cornerback selected

Ahmad Gardner -260

Derek Stingley Jr +160

Trent McDuffie +2200

First offensive lineman selected

Ikem Ekwonu -155

Evan Neal +210

Charles Cross +350

First quarterback selected

Malik Willis -175

Kenny Pickett +155

Desmond Ridder +1100

Matt Corral +1400

Sam Howell +4000

First running back selected

Breece Hall -325

Kenneth Walker III +235

Isaiah Spiller +1000

First wide receiver selected

Garrett Wilson -140

Jameson Williams +200

Drake London +350

Chris Olave +2500

Treylon Burks +2800

Mr. Irrelevant

Defensive -120

Offensive -120

First Round by Position

Total defensive players drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 15.5

Total offensive players drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 16.5

Total cornerbacks drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 4.5

Total offensive linemen in Round 1

Over/Under 7

Total quarterbacks drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 3.5

Total safeties drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 1.5

Total wide receivers drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 6.5

PLAYERS

Player Head-to-Head Matchups

Who will be drafted first?

Desmond Ridder -120

Matt Corral -120

Who will be drafted first?

Chris Olave -200

Treylon Burks +150

Who will be drafted first?

Drake London -120

Jameson Williams -120

Who will be drafted first?

Kayvon Thibodeaux -130

Ikem Ekwonu -110

Who will be drafted first?

Kayvon Thibodeaux -150

Ahmad Gardner +110

Who will be drafted first?

Charles Cross -190

Garrett Wilson +145

Player Selection Position

Ahmad Gardner

Over/Under 5.5

Breece Hall

Over/Under 39.5

Charles Cross

Over/Under 7.5

Chris Olave

Over/Under 16.5

Daxton Hill

Over/Under 28.5

Derek Stingley Jr.

Over/Under 8.5

Desmond Ridder

Over/Under 29.5

Devin Lloyd

Over/Under 18.5

George Pickens

Over/Under 36.5

Drake London

Over/Under 11.5

Evan Neal

Over/Under 6

Garrett Wilson

Over/Under 9.5

Ikem Ekwonu

Over/Under 4.5

Jameson Williams

Over/Under 11.5

Jermaine Johnson

Over/Under 9.5

John Metchie III

Over/Under 56.5

Jordan Davis

Over/Under 14.5

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Over/Under 4.5

Kenny Pickett

Over/Under 15.5

Malik Willis

Over/Under 12.5

Matt Corral

Over/Under 32.5

Nakobe Dean

Over/Under 31.5

Sam Howell

Over/Under 45.5

Trent McDuffie

Over/Under 16.5

Terry McBride

Over/Under 51.5

Treylon Burks

Over/Under 23.5

Tyler Linderbaum

Over/Under 28.5

Zion Johnson

Over/Under 24.5

Exactas

Top 3

1 T. Walker - 2. A. Hutchinson - 3 I. Ekonwu +500

1 T. Walker- 2 A. Hutchinson - 3 K. Thibodeaux +500

1 T. Walker - 2 A. Hutchinson - 3 D. Stingley +550

1 T. Walker - 2 A. Hutchinson - 3 A. Gardner +600

1 A. Hutchinson - 2 K. Thibodeaux - 3 T. Walker +1000

1 T. Walker - 2 A. Hutchinson - 3 E. Neal +1200

1 A. Hutchinson - 2 K. Thibodeaux - 3 I. Ekonwu +1400

1 A. Hutchinson - 2 K. Thibodeaux - 3 A. Gardner +2000

1 A. Hutchinson - 2 K. Thibodeaux - 3 D. Stingley +2000

1 A. Hutchinson - 2 T. Walker - 3 I. Ekonwu +2000

1 A. Hutchinson - 2 T. Walker - 3 K. Thibodeaux +2000

1 A. Hutchinson - 2 T. Walker - 3 A. Gardner +2500

1 A. Hutchinson - 2 T. Walker - 3 D. Stingley +2500

1 A. Hutchinson - 2 K. Thibodeaux - 3 E. Neal +2800

1 T. Walker - 2 A. Hutchinson - 3 G. Wilson +2800

1 A. Hutchinson - 2 T. Walker - 3 E. Neal +4000

1 A. Hutchinson - 2 K. Thibodeaux - 3 G. Wilson +5000

1 A. Hutchinson - 2 T. Walker - 3 G. Wilson +8000

Quarterbacks

Willis, Pickett, Ridder, Corral +250

Pickett, Willis, Ridder, Corral +275

Willis, Pickett, Corral, Ridder +275

Pickett, Willis, Corral, Ridder +300

Willis, Corral, Pickett, Ridder +2200

Willis, Ridder, Pickett, Corral +2200

Willis, Corral, Ridder, Pickett +2500

Willis, Ridder, Corral, Pickett +2500

Pickett, Corral, Willis, Ridder +2800

Pickett, Ridder, Corral, Willis +2800

Corral, Willis, Pickett, Ridder +3300

Pickett, Corral, Ridder, Willis +3300

Pickett, Ridder, Willis, Corral +3300

Ridder, Willis, Pickett, Corral +3300

Corral, Willis, Ridder, Pickett +6600

Ridder, Willis, Corral, Pickett +6600

Corral, Pickett, Willis, Ridder +7500

Ridder, Pickett, Willis, Corral +7500

Corral, Pickett, Ridder, Willis +10000

Ridder, Pickett, Corral, Willis +10000

Corral, Ridder, Pickett, Willis +25000

Corral, Ridder, Willis, Pickett +25000

Ridder, Corral, Pickett, Willis +25000

Ridder, Corral, Willis, Pickett +25000

Wide Receivers

G Wilson, J. Williams, D. London +110

G. Wilson, D. London, J. Williams +200

J. Williams, G. Wilson, D. London +300

D. London, G. Wilson, J. Williams +500

J. Williams, D. London, G. Wilson +900

D. London, J. Williams, G. Wilson +1200

Offensive Linemen

Ekwonu, Neal, Cross +125

Ekwonu, Cross, Neal +150

Neal, Ekwonu, Cross +375

Cross, Ekwonu, Neal +550

Neal, Cross, Ekwonu +750

Cross, Neal, Ekownu +1200