If losing a series including a run-rule loss to the SEC doormat was not bad enough, the Crimson Tide topped that debacle with a listless low-energy loss to a non-Power 5 Western Kentucky. Again it seemed like Alabama thought they were going to win just by showing up in their bright shiny uniforms.

Patrick Murphy opted to start Jaala Torrence in the circle against the C-USA leading Lady Toppers (31-9) and she was greeted quite rudely by the home team with a barrage of base hits.

After Bama’s first three batters made like polite guests and quietly went down in order, WKU responded with a single, a sacrifice, and an RBI double. At this point, most sane coaches would probably hook the reserve pitcher, but Murphy was goin’ with his Gut® and The Gut® said “play on!”

A wild pitch moved the runner to third and then a strikeout. The Gut® is happy again. The next batter walked and still no move to the mound. The sixth hitter of the inning was a young lady by the name of Bailey Curry. Miss Curry leads her team with 11 home runs and almost made it number 12 with a double to center that scored two more WKU runs and a 3-0 lead before a sellout crowd of 1,512.

Who knew that would be enough for the win?

After that disaster, Montana Fouts came in and threw a one-hitter for the final 5.1 innings. Imagine that.

The Bama offense was baffled by righty Shelby Nunn (18-6). The Toppers pitcher is a fifth-year senior. So, you would think maybe there is some video of her pitching out there that, I dunno, maybe some coaches could watch and scout? Nah, we don’t needa do that...

Finally by the fourth inning after going through the lineup once, Bama was able to scout the opposing pitcher (great plan) and started getting some base runners. Trouble was, they stranded more people than the S.S. Minnow.

4th - two singles - 2 left on base

5th - single, double - 2 left on base

6th - double, reached on error, walk - 3 left on base

7th - single, reached on error, ground out scored a run - 1 left on second

That is four straight innings of runners in scoring position and a lousy ground out is the only run producer - and an unearned run at that. WKU allowed six hits, two walks, and had zero strike outs against Bama hitters

My kingdom for a home run hitter!

If this past six days is not an eye-opener to Murphy that he needs to change his ways, I don’t think he can ever be reached.

It would have to be assumed that Alabama falls out of the top eight. They cannot afford a loss to Mizzou in the final three regular season games and may have to win the SEC Tournament just to get back up there in the Elite 8.

This Team26 has a lot of softball left to play but it looks seriously doubtful that they will get back to Oklahoma City at this point - which makes last year’s inexplicable WCWS meltdown all the more painful.

Also of note: Kat Grill did not play for the third straight game. It’s a m***er f***ing mystery why. And nobody wants to ask good ol’ coach Murph and hurt his feelings.

UPCOMING ALABAMA SCHEDULE

