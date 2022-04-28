How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

The first round of the NFL draft will be starting later today, the 28th, at 7:00 P.M. CT and will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network - Take your pick of which talking heads you like the best.

Alabama fans are likely to see tackle Evan Neal (o/u pick 5.5, +2500 to be the #1 overall pick) and wide receiver Jameson Williams (o/u pick 11.5) have their names called tonight.

On Friday, rounds 2 and 3 will start at 6:00 P.M CT, and then the final rounds 4-7 will start at 11:00 A.M. CT Saturday morning and last most of the day.

The other Alabama players likely to be selected on days two and three of the draft:

LB- Christian Harris

DT- Phidarian Mathis

WR- John Metchie III

RB- Brian Robinson, Jr.

CB- Jalyn Armour-Davis

CB- Josh Jobe

Edge/LB- Christopher Allen

Finally, DT LaBryan Ray and WR Slade Bolden both have a shot of getting drafted at the end tail end of the draft, but are likely to go undrafted.

Current NFL Draft betting lines, per DraftKings Sportsbook

