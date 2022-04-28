Evan Neal Selected 7th Overall by the New York Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft

For the fourth season in a row, Alabama has had an offensive lineman selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Of the four, Evan Neal is the highest pick at number five.

Neal, who was named Consensus All-American for 2021, is the 17th Alabama offensive lineman drafted in the Nick Saban era. In that span, he is the 40th first rounder and 107th player picked overall.

The Crimson Tide has now produced first rounders in 14 consecutive NFL Drafts. 2008 was the last time Bama had no first rounders in a year they were completely shut out of the Draft. Previous to that season, Chris Samuels and Shaun Alexander in 2000 were the last first round Alabama players.

The Tide left tackle was measured at 6’ 7 1/2” and scaled at 337 lbs at last month Scouting Combine. His arms are 34” and hands span to 10 1/8”. (Do you have a ruler handy?) In other words, he is a big BIG man.

To go with his immense size, Neal is also extremely athletic and versatile. At Alabama, he started all 13 games at right guard in 2019 en route to an SEC All-Freshman Team selection. Neal moved to right tackle in 2020, leading the team’s offense for all 13 games on its way to a CFP National Championship. In his final collegiate season, he was voted a team captain, started 15 games at left tackle.

Offensive line is a big need for the Giants. Neal will be a cornerstone of the offensive rebuild going on for head coach Brian Daboll.

FUN FACT: Neal has a younger sister, McKenzie, who is a 6’2” freshman basketball prospect at Okeechobee High School.

