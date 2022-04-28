Lions Outmaneuver the Eagles to Grab Jameson Williams

Alabama has a second player selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft as Jameson Williams goes to the Detroit Lions with the 12th overall pick. After the New York Jets took WR Garrett Wilson tenth and the New Orleans Saints picked WR Chris Olave, the Lions almost immediately traded up with Minnesota to grab Jamo.

It had been reported that the Philadelphia Eagles highly coveted Williams at fifteen. This news probably prompted the move by the Lions. In an interesting twist, the Eagles traded up to thirteen. It’s possible they traded up thinking they would get the Crimson Tide wide receiver, but Detroit outmaneuvered them. Later in the round, the Eagles traded #18 to the Titans for AJ Brown. Just a theory. Philly ends up with an overrated two-down Jordan Davis.

The Crimson Tide have had multiple first rounders in six consecutive drafts. Williams is the 41st first rounder of the Nick Saban era and 108th player picked overall in that span.

After two seasons at Ohio State, Williams transferred to Alabama and was named First-Team All-American for the 2021 season.

In 15 games, he caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. Despite having played only one season at Alabama, Williams’s yardage total ranks him 18th in Alabama history. His touchdowns ties Julio Jones (2008-2010) for career scores as a member of the Crimson Tide. Only DeVonta Smith (1,856 in 2020) and Amari Cooper (1,727 in 2014) had more yards in one season. Williams’s season touchdown total trails only those two as well. Smith had 23 scoring grabs in his 2020 Heisman-winning season. Cooper caught 16 touchdowns in 2014. Williams also returned ten kickoffs for 352 yards and two scores.

The Tide wide receiver was measured at 6’ 1 1/2” and scaled at 179 lbs at last month Scouting Combine. His arms are 32 1/8” and hands span to 9 1/4”.

Williams is an electric receiver with blazing speed. Despite his ACL injury in January’s national championship came, he is already ahead of schedule in his rehab. NFL defenders will have to respect his deep ball threat ability (FBS-best 11 touchdowns of 30-plus yards in 2021) and will likely draw many double-teaming schemes that opens up other offensive options for the QB Jared Goff and Coach Dan Campbell.

