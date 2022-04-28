Alabama Football: NFL Draft 2022 First Round Open Thread

The first round of the circus that is the NFL draft kicks off in one hour, and Alabama stands to add a couple more players to the illustrious group of first round picks on Nick Saban’s resume. Offensive tackle Evan Neal stands an outside shot at being the #1 overall pick, though the Jaguars recently franchise tagged Cam Robinson, so many expect the Jags to go with a pass rusher now instead.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams is likely to be a top 15 pick as a player with the kind of speed that NFL GMs can usually only dream of, even despite his ACL tear at the end of the season. There is a shot that Atlanta could go with a receiver at #8, though many think Garrett Wilson might be their choice ahead of Williams.

There’s also a slim chance that a team falls in love with linebacker Christian Harris’s athleticism in the first round, but he’s much more likely to be a day 2 guy.

As of now, here is the draft order. We’ll update you as things change

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) Detroit Lions

3) Houston Texans

4) New York Jets

5) New York Giants

6) Carolina Panthers

7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

11) Washington Commanders

12) Minnesota Vikings

13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14) Baltimore Ravens

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

17) Los Angeles Chargers

18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

21) New England Patriots

22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23) Arizona Cardinals24) Dallas Cowboys

25) Buffalo Bills

26) Tennessee Titans

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28) Green Bay Packers

29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30) Kansas City Chiefs

31) Cincinnati Bengals

32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)