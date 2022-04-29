Houston Texans select Alabama wide receiver John Metchie in the 2nd Round of the 2022 NFL Draft

A guy born in Taiwan, moved to Ghana, grew up in Canada, played high school in Maryland, and then college in Alabama, John Metchie has been all over the world. Metchie broke into the college scene by showing up at Alabama and dominating all of the second-team defensive backs in the spring game before his freshman season. And while he didn’t get any playing time behind DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, and Jaylen Waddle, he quickly became the top backup.

Metchie then won a starting job as a sophomore alongside Smith and Waddle, and settled into the role of a sideline deep threat for Mac Jones. After Waddle broke his leg, though, Metchie had to expand his role and become more of consistent option moving across the middle with slants, flags, and sideline digs on his way to nearly 1000 yards in his first season as a starter, despite sharing targets with DeVonta Smith.

In his third year, Metchie again had to evolve into a #1 receiver for a scrambling QB as transfer Jameson Williams took over as the primary deep threat. This time, Metchie worked on his ability to create yards after the catch, get open on scramble plays, and become the ultimate 3rd-down chain mover. He got nearly 100 receptions and 1142 yards, a staggering volume, though down 30% in his yards per catch numbers from the year before.

His season did end with a torn ACL in the SEC Championship game, but is expected to be ready to go by the time the season rolls around.

Metchie is a well rounded receiver that, in the NFL pundits’ eyes, suffers from a lack of any specific great (or bad) traits to make him interesting. He’s average sized, but plays stronger and a little faster than his measureables. He’s got good hands that improved every season, but has had some drops here and there. He’s decent at breaking tackles, but not a human highlight reel. He’s a strong route-runner too.

With all of that, Metchie is likely to be a strong #3 or even #2 receiving option for a long time in the NFL, if never a superstar.

Roll Tide!