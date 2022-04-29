Alabama Football: NFL Draft 2022 Day Two Open Thread

The first round of the NFL draft has come and gone, and here are a few of my thoughts about some of the Alabama players involved:

The Giants absolutely killed it. With #5 and #7, they got the best edge rusher and the best left tackle in the class — both of whom were very worthy of being #1 overall picks. Evan Neal is now paired with Andrew Thomas to bookend the New York offensive line. If they can just find a competent QB in the next two seasons, they might finally see their fortunes start to turn.

The run on wide receivers on #10, #11, and #12 is really interesting, considering all three were in the same room at Ohio State a year ago. Add in superstar sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and they had a probable four top-15 picks at receiver at the same time. It’s a room that very well rivals Alabama’s 2018-2019 with Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs III, and Jaylen Waddle.

The Lions have been a bit of a laughing stock for many years now, but they are quietly building quite a potent core of a roster on offense. Jameson Williams brings some crazy speed to the wide receiver room to go along with Amon-Ra St. Brown, who took the league by storm last year with his route-running and YAC ability. Throw in TE T.J. Hockenson and RB D’Andre Swift, and Jared Goff has a lot of good weapons on offense.

OF COURSE, Goff is still Goff.

The Eagles traded a first round pick for Tennessee Titans (and former Ole Miss) receiver A.J. Brown. Pairing the star with DeVonta Smith gives Jalen Hurts one of the best receiving and skill position groups in the entire NFL. It’s time for Hurts to prove he’s a bonafide NFL starting QB.

The second round starts at 6:00 CT tonight and will be followed up by the third round to close out day two. Here are the Alabama players remaining:

Wide Receiver John Metchie: Late 2nd-mid 3rd

Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis: Mid 3rd to early 4th

Defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis: Often projected as a 4th-5th round guy, but I would not be surprised at all to see him picked as early as round 2.

Linebacker Christian Harris: Most predict he’s an early round 2 guy, but I’m expecting a bit of a drop... Maybe even to sometime in day 3.

Running back Brian Robinson, Jr: Likely a 4th round or 5th round pick

Cornerback Josh Jobe: I don’t have a good read on this one. Could be as early as the 4th, or might go undrafted.

Linebacker Christopher Allen: 6th or 7th round

Wide Receiver Slade Bolden: Most likely undrafted

Offensive lineman Chris Owens: Undrafted

Roll Tide to all!