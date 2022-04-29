Brian Robinson Selected in the 3rd Round by the Washington Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft

What an amazing transformation for Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson. We here at RBR must admit we were concerned that the super-senior would be taking snaps away from other young backs such as Jase McClellan, Trey Sanders, and Roydell Williams. Well, he did and we are glad for it.

The Tuscaloosa native spent his first four seasons as a back-up and short yardage specialist. He waited his turn as now-NFL starters Damien Harris, Josh Jacobs, and Najee Harris took the majority of the snaps. In 2020, Harris had an incredible season as McClellan and Williams showed flashes of greatness at times. Meanwhile, senior B-Rob seemed to have a good deal of grind-it-out plays that didn’t really capture anyone’s imagination.

Thanks to a the NCAA’s panicky ruling, Robinson was able to return to the Capstone for a fifth season of Alabama football. In his final season, he rounded out his game with receiving skills that saw him catch 35 passes with two scores. His pass blocking improved as well. And then there was his rushing. Robinson more than doubled his career touchdowns with 14 on the ground to go with the two receiving scores. He almost doubled his rushing yards as well. After totaling 1,361 in his first four seasons, Robinson tallied a sit-up-and-take-notice 1,343. Nobody saw that coming.

The thing that might be most appealing about B-Rob is his nose-to-the grindstone blue-collar way of running, witnessed by his 206 yard effort in this past season’s Cotton Bowl victory in which he was named MVP. He is a tough physical runner who should be a nice change of pace for the Commanders.

The Tide running back was measured at a solid 6’2” and 225 lbs at last month Scouting Combine. That is an inch taller than what Bama listed him. His arms are 31 7/8” and hands span to 9 3/4”. NFL.com graded Robinson the fifth best RB behind Breece Hall (Iowa State), 8 Kenneth Walker (Michigan State), Zamir White (Georgia), and Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M).

