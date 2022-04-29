Beth, What Can I Do? R10:

All apologies to those who were hoping to find a certain song listed here from Knights In Satan’s Service, but I just had to take a shot at our wonderful new commenting system they dropped on us in the past 24 hours (since I’m primarily taking the usual honor away from Morrisey, I don’t feel too bad about it...although Johnny Marr is a bada$$, but I digress). Anyhoo, let’s proceed to enjoy our weekly buffet of rawk, shall we? Y’all know what to do...
- Frankly, Mr. Shankly by The Smiths
- Rubber Ring by The Smiths
- Running to Stand Still by U2
- Hungry for You by The Police
- Drivin’ Down to Georgia by Tom Petty
- Any Requests? by Todd Snider
- Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy) by Jim Croce
- Hey Santa by U.K. Subs
- I’ll Wait by Van Halen
- Moonage Daydream by David Bowie
