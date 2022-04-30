Alabama Football: NFL Draft 2022 Day Three Open Thread

Days one and two have come to pass, and now the blitz that is the final four rounds of the draft will proceed with much less fanfare as about 150 more collegiate football players look to make it to being paid as a professional.

Once the 4th round starts, the chances of these players being someone who manages to stick around in the pros drops rather drastically. But just getting that shot is all that is needed sometimes for someone to show their stuff and make their way in the league.

The 4th round starts at 11:00 A.M. CT, and will be on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network.

For Alabama, these players have been drafted so far:

Evan Neal, OT, Round 1 pick 7, New York Giants

Jameson Williams, WR, Round 1 pick 12, Detroit Lions

John Metchie III, WR, Round 2 pick 12, Houston Texans

Phidarian Mathis, DT, Round 2 pick 15, Washington Commanders

Christian Harris, LB, Round 3 pick 11, Houston Texans

Brian Robinson, RB, Round 3 pick 34, Washington Commanders

The Commanders and Texans both double dipped into the Crimson Tide pool, so props to their GMs for recognizing talent when they see it!

The Alabama players still hoping to get drafted:

Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB - likely 4th or 5th round

Josh Jobe, CB - 5th or 6th round

Christopher Allen, LB - As high as 5th round, or could go undrafted

Slade Bolden, WR - most likely undrafted

LaBryan Ray, DL - most likely undrafted