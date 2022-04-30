The NFL Draft is over but a few more Alabama Crimson Tide football players will find teams to give them a chance at making a roster.

Josh Jobe, CB - Projected in the 5th or 6th round but not picked. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles almost immediately after the draft ended.

Chris Owens, OL - Nobody expected C.O. to be drafted but the Pittsburgh Steelers are giving him a shot to prove himself.

Christopher Allen, LB - A few mock drafters had him as high as the 5th round but he went undrafted. He is expected to sign a deal with the Denver Broncos.

LaBryan Ray, DL - Confirmed that the New England Patriots have picked him up.

Slade Bolden, WR - Some stories floated the idea that the Patriots or Chiefs might take a flyer on the Bama receiver in the Draft but that did not come to fruition. TBD - still nothing 7:15pm CT. C’MON, BELICHICK!

Daniel Wright , DB - TBD

OTHERS OF INTEREST

