The NFL Draft is over but a few more Alabama Crimson Tide football players will find teams to give them a chance at making a roster.
Josh Jobe, CB - Projected in the 5th or 6th round but not picked. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles almost immediately after the draft ended.
Chris Owens, OL - Nobody expected C.O. to be drafted but the Pittsburgh Steelers are giving him a shot to prove himself.
Christopher Allen, LB - A few mock drafters had him as high as the 5th round but he went undrafted. He is expected to sign a deal with the Denver Broncos.
LaBryan Ray, DL - Confirmed that the New England Patriots have picked him up.
Slade Bolden, WR - Some stories floated the idea that the Patriots or Chiefs might take a flyer on the Bama receiver in the Draft but that did not come to fruition. TBD - still nothing 7:15pm CT. C’MON, BELICHICK!
Daniel Wright , DB - TBD
OTHERS OF INTEREST
- SAF Smoke Monday, Auburn - New Orleans Saints
- Edge Big Kat Bryant, former Aub/UCF - Dallas Cowboys
- QB Carson Strong, Nevada - Eagles
- QB Jack Coan, Notre Dame - Indianapolis Colts
- QB D’Eriq King, Miami-FL - Patriots
* CHECK BACK LATER. WE WILL UPDATE AS NEWS COMES IN.
