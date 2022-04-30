After three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, Alabama and the Southeastern Conference have had impressive showings. The Crimson Tide had six players picked, two in each round. Not bad for a “rebuilding” year.

ALABAMA

1st, 7 overall, OT Evan Neal, New York Giants

1st, 12 overall, WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

2nd, 44 overall, WR John Metchie, Houston Texans

2nd, 47 overall, DT Phidarian Mathis, Washington Commanders

3rd, 75 overall, LB Christian Harris, Houston Texans

3rd, 98 overall, RB Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders

BY TEAM

Georgia 9 Ole Miss 2 Florida State 1 Oregon 1 Alabama 6 Purdue 2 Illinois 1 Pittsburgh 1 Cincinnati 5 Tennessee 2 Iowa 1 San Diego State 1 Baylor 4 Texas A&M 2 Iowa State 1 SMU 1 LSU 4 UCLA 2 Liberty 1 South Alabama 1 Ohio State 4 Southern Cal 2 Maryland 1 Tulsa 1 Kentucky 3 Washington 2 Memphis 1 UAB 1 Michigan 3 Wisconsin 2 Michigan State 1 UConn 1 Penn State 3 Arizona State 1 Minnesota 1 Utah 1 Central Michigan 2 Arkansas 1 Montana State 1 Virginia 1 Florida 2 Auburn 1 NC State 1 Washington State 1 Houston 2 Boston College 1 North Carolina 1 Western Kentucky 1 Mississippi State 2 Chattanooga 1 North Dakota State 1 Western Michigan 1 Nebraska 2 Clemson 1 Northern Iowa 1 Wyoming 1 Oklahoma 2 Colorado State 1 Notre Dame 1

NADA

Notable shutouts include Texas, South Carolina, Missouri, BYU, Miami-FL, Oklahoma State, Stanford.

BY CONFERENCE

SEC 34 - almost of full third at 32.7%.

Big Ten 21

AAC 10

Pac-12 10

Big 12 7

ACC 7

Ind. 3

MWC 3

MAC 3

MVFC 2

C-USA 2

Sun Belt 1

SoCon 1

Big Sky 1

SCHOOLS PER CONFERENCE

SEC 11 different teams

Big Ten 11 different teams

Pac-12 7 different teams

ACC 7 different teams (1 each)

AAC 5 different teams

Big 12 3 different teams

Ind. 3 different teams (Liberty, Notre Dame, UConn - 1 each)

MWC 3 different teams

MAC 2 different teams

C-USA 2 different teams

MVFC 2 different teams

Big Sky 1 different team

SoCon 1 different team

Sun Belt 1 different team

BY POSITION

WR 17

DE 14

CB 12

LB 12

OT 10

S 9

OG 7

RB 6

DT 4

QB 4

TE 4

C 3

OLB 2

NT 1

