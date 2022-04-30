 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

SEC Dominates First Three Rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft

Alabama Crimson Tide had the second most players selected.

By CB969
/ new
NFL: APR 28 2022 Draft
Jameson Williams was one of 34 SEC players drafted in the first three rounds.
Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, Alabama and the Southeastern Conference have had impressive showings. The Crimson Tide had six players picked, two in each round. Not bad for a “rebuilding” year.

ALABAMA

  • 1st, 7 overall, OT Evan Neal, New York Giants
  • 1st, 12 overall, WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
  • 2nd, 44 overall, WR John Metchie, Houston Texans
  • 2nd, 47 overall, DT Phidarian Mathis, Washington Commanders
  • 3rd, 75 overall, LB Christian Harris, Houston Texans
  • 3rd, 98 overall, RB Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders

BY TEAM

Georgia 9 Ole Miss 2 Florida State 1 Oregon 1
Alabama 6 Purdue 2 Illinois 1 Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 5 Tennessee 2 Iowa 1 San Diego State 1
Baylor 4 Texas A&M 2 Iowa State 1 SMU 1
LSU 4 UCLA 2 Liberty 1 South Alabama 1
Ohio State 4 Southern Cal 2 Maryland 1 Tulsa 1
Kentucky 3 Washington 2 Memphis 1 UAB 1
Michigan 3 Wisconsin 2 Michigan State 1 UConn 1
Penn State 3 Arizona State 1 Minnesota 1 Utah 1
Central Michigan 2 Arkansas 1 Montana State 1 Virginia 1
Florida 2 Auburn 1 NC State 1 Washington State 1
Houston 2 Boston College 1 North Carolina 1 Western Kentucky 1
Mississippi State 2 Chattanooga 1 North Dakota State 1 Western Michigan 1
Nebraska 2 Clemson 1 Northern Iowa 1 Wyoming 1
Oklahoma 2 Colorado State 1 Notre Dame 1

NADA

Notable shutouts include Texas, South Carolina, Missouri, BYU, Miami-FL, Oklahoma State, Stanford.

BY CONFERENCE

SEC 34 - almost of full third at 32.7%.
Big Ten 21
AAC 10
Pac-12 10
Big 12 7
ACC 7
Ind. 3
MWC 3
MAC 3
MVFC 2
C-USA 2
Sun Belt 1
SoCon 1
Big Sky 1

SCHOOLS PER CONFERENCE

SEC 11 different teams
Big Ten 11 different teams
Pac-12 7 different teams
ACC 7 different teams (1 each)
AAC 5 different teams
Big 12 3 different teams
Ind. 3 different teams (Liberty, Notre Dame, UConn - 1 each)
MWC 3 different teams
MAC 2 different teams
C-USA 2 different teams
MVFC 2 different teams
Big Sky 1 different team
SoCon 1 different team
Sun Belt 1 different team

BY POSITION

WR 17
DE 14
CB 12
LB 12
OT 10
S 9
OG 7
RB 6
DT 4
QB 4
TE 4
C 3
OLB 2
NT 1

#NFLDraft

#RollTide #BuiltByBama

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...