After three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, Alabama and the Southeastern Conference have had impressive showings. The Crimson Tide had six players picked, two in each round. Not bad for a “rebuilding” year.
ALABAMA
- 1st, 7 overall, OT Evan Neal, New York Giants
- 1st, 12 overall, WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
- 2nd, 44 overall, WR John Metchie, Houston Texans
- 2nd, 47 overall, DT Phidarian Mathis, Washington Commanders
- 3rd, 75 overall, LB Christian Harris, Houston Texans
- 3rd, 98 overall, RB Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders
BY TEAM
|Georgia
|9
|Ole Miss
|2
|Florida State
|1
|Oregon
|1
|Alabama
|6
|Purdue
|2
|Illinois
|1
|Pittsburgh
|1
|Cincinnati
|5
|Tennessee
|2
|Iowa
|1
|San Diego State
|1
|Baylor
|4
|Texas A&M
|2
|Iowa State
|1
|SMU
|1
|LSU
|4
|UCLA
|2
|Liberty
|1
|South Alabama
|1
|Ohio State
|4
|Southern Cal
|2
|Maryland
|1
|Tulsa
|1
|Kentucky
|3
|Washington
|2
|Memphis
|1
|UAB
|1
|Michigan
|3
|Wisconsin
|2
|Michigan State
|1
|UConn
|1
|Penn State
|3
|Arizona State
|1
|Minnesota
|1
|Utah
|1
|Central Michigan
|2
|Arkansas
|1
|Montana State
|1
|Virginia
|1
|Florida
|2
|Auburn
|1
|NC State
|1
|Washington State
|1
|Houston
|2
|Boston College
|1
|North Carolina
|1
|Western Kentucky
|1
|Mississippi State
|2
|Chattanooga
|1
|North Dakota State
|1
|Western Michigan
|1
|Nebraska
|2
|Clemson
|1
|Northern Iowa
|1
|Wyoming
|1
|Oklahoma
|2
|Colorado State
|1
|Notre Dame
|1
NADA
Notable shutouts include Texas, South Carolina, Missouri, BYU, Miami-FL, Oklahoma State, Stanford.
BY CONFERENCE
SEC 34 - almost of full third at 32.7%.
Big Ten 21
AAC 10
Pac-12 10
Big 12 7
ACC 7
Ind. 3
MWC 3
MAC 3
MVFC 2
C-USA 2
Sun Belt 1
SoCon 1
Big Sky 1
SCHOOLS PER CONFERENCE
SEC 11 different teams
Big Ten 11 different teams
Pac-12 7 different teams
ACC 7 different teams (1 each)
AAC 5 different teams
Big 12 3 different teams
Ind. 3 different teams (Liberty, Notre Dame, UConn - 1 each)
MWC 3 different teams
MAC 2 different teams
C-USA 2 different teams
MVFC 2 different teams
Big Sky 1 different team
SoCon 1 different team
Sun Belt 1 different team
BY POSITION
WR 17
DE 14
CB 12
LB 12
OT 10
S 9
OG 7
RB 6
DT 4
QB 4
TE 4
C 3
OLB 2
NT 1
