Jumbo Package: JC Latham is a critical piece to the 2022 puzzle

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Kansas won the national basketball championship last night, and there was one particular, memorable moment late in the game.

The injury caused Bacot to turn the ball over, and the 6-foot-10 big crumpled in obvious pain as Kansas moved the ball to its end of the court. In a showing of sportsmanship, however, Kansas forward Jalen Wilson chose not to take advantage of the 5-on-4 situation up 70-69 while Bacot gingerly limped up the court before officials blew the play dead for a substitution. Following the timeout, Kansas forward David McCormack connected on a hook shot to give the Jayhawks a 72-69 advantage.

Wilson deserves all the credit for such an act of sportsmanship. His unwillingness to take an easy hoop because of his opponent’s injury could well have cost Kansas the title. I had no rooting interest before that point, but afterward very much wanted to see his act rewarded with a win, and it was.

We heard about this play from Saban, but seeing it live is even better. (edit: the tweet was deleted but it was Aaron Anderson catching a short pass from Ty Simpson and running 40 yards.)

Aaron Anderson really like that @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/rDhsGgBSzv — GUNTITLES BATTLE RAP IS CULTURE (@MindedSoldier) April 4, 2022

I believe Jordan Battle would have tackled him in a full contact scenario but the kid still has some outstanding moves and balance.

Nick Kelly has a list of sophomores who need to step up, and one is particularly big, both figuratively and literally.

Related Here are the sophomores Alabama football needs to have a big 2022 season

JC Latham, offensive line There’s definite buzz around the five-star offensive lineman. He saw duty at right guard in the postseason filling in for Emil Ekiyor Jr. and fared well. But tackle is likely where he has the best chance to contribute in 2022 unless Javion Cohen is moved to tackle. No matter the position, Latham has to be one of the early favorites to be a new starter on the offensive line as Alabama looks to fill two spots created by NFL Draft departures.

Check out this monster.





Nyckoles Harbor and T'mars McCallum battle it out once again at the Beach Run Invitational in Myrtle Beach.



Watch the full meet on demand --> https://t.co/dHBfu49QAp pic.twitter.com/QlE0mKYDBQ — RunnerSpace (@runnerspace) April 3, 2022

Alabama is recruiting him hard, and he very much needs to be in crimson.

Last, Rashaan Evans is getting another look.

Evans is an obvious fit for Dean Pees’ defense, as he played under him in Tennessee from 2018-2019. At 6’2, 232, Evans adds size, physicality, and plenty of starting experience to the linebacker group. He figures to compete with third-year player Mykal Walker for the starting job opposite Deion Jones this offseason, and would almost certainly be in line to tstart should Jones end up traded after June 1st.

Hopefully he can move on to better places in the future. He deserves better.

That’s about it for now. Have a great day.

Roll Tide.