Jumbo Package: Enigmatic Alabama Wide Receiver Agiye Hall remains, well, enigmatic

With A-Day just around the corner, we’ve got a little bit of news to talk about around Alabama’s 2022 football team. And, of course, it’s our favorite wide receiver again.

Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall is no longer listed on the Crimson Tide’s roster. One day after Alabama’s ninth spring practice, the sophomore wideout was removed from the online roster. A reason wasn’t immediately given, but sources told BOL it was not a mistake.

The Rivals site also said that their sources confirmed Hall was no longer on the team.

However, when news of this broke on the internet, it seemed like a surprise to Hall himself:

news to me , but fs https://t.co/shInGUV7mD — agiye Hall (@HallAgiye) April 5, 2022

So is he staying or going? Who knows, really. We’ll keep an eye on it. Until either Nick Saban addresses it, or he’s just AWOL at the A-Day game, though, I’m not going to consider him gone.

It’s almost been a year and a half since Sanders suffered a broken pelvis and dealt with other issues that stemmed from a car accident in November of 2020, but he still recalls the adversity he dealt with after missing the 2019 campaign with a foot injury. Speaking to local reporters for the first time Tuesday, Sanders shared how coach Nick Saban kept him involved. “I think Coach Saban was one of the main persons who kept me going throughout the process because it was times where I felt like I couldn’t do it,” Sanders said. “It was times I was in a wheelchair and I was just rolling around the facility and going out to practice, watching other dudes practice and stuff like that. I wasn’t able to go out there and practice. “And Coach Saban would call me into meetings and he’d talk to me and he’d give me hope on the future. Each time he talked to me, he gave me hope and just gave me a better outlook on how I wanted to come out of my injury and come out of my car wreck. I felt like having Coach Saban on my side, that’s helped me a lot, most definitely.”

This was the first time we’ve heard from Trey Sanders in a press conference since coming to Alabama, and it was an awesome debut. Sanders is a very endearing interview with a strong, positive personality. His words also go to show why so many former Alabama players continue to come back and hang around the program - Nick Saban is just a phenomenal coach and human being.

We also got interviews from Brian Branch and Will Reichard, linked below:

Jordan Battle named Brian Branch as the hardest hitting defensive back on the team. He did his best to be humble about it, but I found it interesting that he though it was the weakest area of his game in high school, and so it was was something he was determined to change in college.

And apparently he was credited with not missing a single tackle in 2021.

Will was fairly guarded with his words and didn’t let too much out, but I did learn that apparently long snapper Kneeland Hibbett is a TikTok star? I’m getting old, man.

It’s never too early to start recruiting for 2024, especially when the #1 overall recruit (for now) is coming to town.

Pick #15 - Philadelphia Eagle - Jameson Williams This is a risky pick since he’s coming off a torn ACL, but he’s running again and should be ready by mid-season. This would give the Eagles a game-changer.

Another day, another mock draft. After taking a tumble in the predictions lately, Evan Neal is back up to the #1 overall pick here. And Jameson Williams is in at #15, pairing him with DeVonta Smith as a pair of dynamic targets for Jalen Hurts.

12. Alabama Things never quite clicked for a Crimson Tide team with tons of talent in 2021–22, but Nate Oats’s team will be back in the mix this season. Expect more roster turnover than this article’s rules project—I’d be quite surprised if all three of Jahvon Quinerly, JD Davison and Jaden Shackelford returned next season. But with the additions of a pair of elite freshmen in Jaden Bradley and Brandon Miller, along with young returnees such as Charles Bediako and Darius Miles, give this group the chance to have a special season.

Despite the gnashing of teeth of Alabama fans from the way the season ended, the national folks are all still quite high on Nate Oats and the Tide going in to 2022, even with the amount of roster attrition. A lot of that can be attributed to the #3 overall recruiting class coming in.

For what it’s worth, Arkansas is ranked #1 and Kentucky is #2, while Tennessee is #14 and Auburn rounds out the SEC at #21.

Roll Tide!