Alabama basketball adds All-MAC PG transfer Mark Sears

Transfer portal management is a must in the modern game of college basketball, and Nate Oats has landed his first commitment, following a few departures, in Ohio University PG Mark Sears.

Sears is built much like Jahvon Quinerly at 6’1, 185 lbs. and had quite the year shooting the basketball with over 40% made from three point range on solid volume and 88.5% from the line. The lefty from Muscle Shoals was named first team All-MAC after averaging 19.7 points and 4.1 assists plus 1.7 steals. He also pulled down 6 rebounds per game, which is particularly impressive considering his size. Turnovers are a little higher than you’d like at a shade over 3 per game, but that isn’t a terrible number for a player who handles the ball as much as he does.

A veteran point guard is very helpful for winning the big games, and Nate Oats has one here. Sears will be a critical piece to the team’s success next season.

Welcome, Mark.

Roll Tide!