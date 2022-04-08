Heartbreakin’ Random 10:

I don’t know ‘bout y’all, but I could use a whole string of weekends right about now. Lots of folks have it worse than I do, but as my momma likes to say, growin’ old ain’t for the faint of heart. So let’s do what we do here and take a swig or two from the fountain of youth while we dive into some randomly selected musical memories. Y’all can see mine, now show me yours in the comments below, please. Peace...

Even the Losers by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Sprung a Leak by Superchunk We Care a Lot by Faith No More Someday by Tommy Stinson Early in the Morning by Buddy Holly The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll by Bob Dylan Wicked Witch by Nardo Wick I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend by The Ramones Electric Ocean by The Cult I’m Shakin’ by Jack White

Bonus: Nightime by Big Star