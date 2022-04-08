Jumbo Package: CFB fans name Alabama the most entertaining, Auburn 2nd most boring

Happy Friday, everyone. It’s a big weekend on the diamond, as baseball has a very difficult series at #7 Ole Miss while softball travels to face #7 Florida. Brett Greenberg has a nice profile on superstar catcher Ally Shipman.

Alabama’s offense runs through Shipman. Through 36 games, she leads the team with 13 multi-hit games and 14 multi-RBI games. The power hitter ranks first on the team in batting average (.404), slugging percentage (.707), hits (40), RBs (43), doubles (9) and home runs (7). Her 43 RBIs are good for the second most in the SEC, while her nine doubles rank seventh. In 30 starts behind the plate, Shipman has yet to commit an error while allowing just 12 steal attempts.

The team has struggled a bit more than expected in SEC play but still sits at 30-5 on the season. Still, things would be very different had Shipman not transferred in.

Aaron Suttles has a little scoop on spring practice for subscribers to The Athletic.

The name I’ve heard most this offseason on the defensive line is Jamil Burroughs. The 6-foot-3, 309-pound junior could be the candidate to be a breakout player this fall. He’s played in only nine games in his career, including three last year, but that will change this season. He should be a contributing member of the rotation and possibly more if his game continues to develop. Freshman Jaheim Oatis has outstanding upside, but he’ll have to continue to work on his conditioning. He recently announced major progress in that area, saying on Twitter that he has lost 46 pounds.

Also behind a paywall, ESPN has Alabama ranked as the #2 offense in the nation headed into the next three seasons.

Alabama has become the epicenter for offensive star power in college football. The Tide have produced the past two Heisman Trophy winners in wide receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Bryce Young, who returns this fall to lead the unit in what should be his final college season. Alabama has recruited well behind Young with Ty Simpson, ESPN’s No. 33 recruit in the 2022 class, and should be in the mix for Arch Manning and other top quarterback prospects for 2023. The Tide also picked up versatile running back Jahmyr Gibbs, a transfer from Georgia Tech who last year earned All-ACC honors at three different positions. Gibbs will have sophomore eligibility for Alabama, and joins Trey Sanders, Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams in the backfield. The team has strong short-term depth at tight end with Cameron Latu (26 receptions in 2021) back for a final season. Alabama recently added three tight end recruits, including ESPN 300 prospect Amari Niblack.

Notre Dame fans are in a bit of a pissing contest with Brian Kelly, and it’s amusing.

“I felt like I did everything that I could at Notre Dame and they felt like they did everything they could for me.” That’s at the core of Kelly’s belief. Notre Dame failed to win a championship .... wait, let’s be more clear .... Notre Dame failed to win a major bowl game, Notre Dame failed to even be competitive on the biggest stage because of everyone else. They were there because of his greatness, they failed because of everyone else.

Last, speaking of amusing, h/t to BroBible for discovering this little nugget. A survey of over 1000 college sports fans revealed that Alabama is the most entertaining team in the country while Auburn is... not.

Just thought you’d enjoy that on a Friday. There were several questions asked with some interesting answers. You can check the whole thing out here.

That’s about it for today. Have a great weekend.

Roll Tide.