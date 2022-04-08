The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees met Friday and approved salaries for new and returning coaches in four sports.

Below is a list of new contracts for assistant football coaches and other staff members:

FOOTBALL ASSISTANTS

Joe Cox – $325,000 through February 2024*

Coleman Hutzler – $495,000 to $595,000 through February 2024*

Travaris Robinson – $800,000 through February 2024*

Eric Wolford – $900,000 through February 2024*

Charles Kelly – $850,000 through February 2024 (up from $825,000)

Robert Gillespie – $565,000 through February 2024 (up from $535,000)

Freddie Roach – $750,000 through February 2024 (up from $720,000)

Holmon Wiggins – $850,000 through February 2024 (up from $575,000)

* New hire

FOOTBALL OFF-FIELD

Jeff Allen – $400,000 through Feb. 28, 2025 (up from $270,000)

David Ballou – $700,000 through February 2024 (up from $550,000)

Sal Sunseri – $695,000 through February 2023

Drew Svoboda – $450,000 through February 2023

Ellis Ponder – $240,000 through February 2023

Bob Welton – $235,000 through February 2024 (up from $225,000)

Daniel Bush – $165,000 through February 2023

OTHER SPORTS