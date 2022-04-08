The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees met Friday and approved salaries for new and returning coaches in four sports.
Below is a list of new contracts for assistant football coaches and other staff members:
FOOTBALL ASSISTANTS
- Joe Cox – $325,000 through February 2024*
- Coleman Hutzler – $495,000 to $595,000 through February 2024*
- Travaris Robinson – $800,000 through February 2024*
- Eric Wolford – $900,000 through February 2024*
- Charles Kelly – $850,000 through February 2024 (up from $825,000)
- Robert Gillespie – $565,000 through February 2024 (up from $535,000)
- Freddie Roach – $750,000 through February 2024 (up from $720,000)
- Holmon Wiggins – $850,000 through February 2024 (up from $575,000)
* New hire
FOOTBALL OFF-FIELD
- Jeff Allen – $400,000 through Feb. 28, 2025 (up from $270,000)
- David Ballou – $700,000 through February 2024 (up from $550,000)
- Sal Sunseri – $695,000 through February 2023
- Drew Svoboda – $450,000 through February 2023
- Ellis Ponder – $240,000 through February 2023
- Bob Welton – $235,000 through February 2024 (up from $225,000)
- Daniel Bush – $165,000 through February 2023
OTHER SPORTS
- Bryan Hodgson (men’s basketball assistant) – $425,000 through June 30, 2024
- Wes Hart (soccer head coach) – $162,000 through January 2026
- Mike Piserchio (soccer assistant) – $90,000 to $125,000 through January 2023
- Rashinda Reed (volleyball head coach) – $200,000 to $215,000 through December 2026
- Chelsi Carter (volleyball assistant) – $72,000 through December 2022
