Alabama BOT Approves New Contracts, Raises for Assistants

Several football staffers get paid. Also basketball’s Hodgson, soccer, and volleyball assistants.

By CB969
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Georgia vs Alabama
Holmon Wiggins gets a bump to stick around T-town.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees met Friday and approved salaries for new and returning coaches in four sports.

Below is a list of new contracts for assistant football coaches and other staff members:

FOOTBALL ASSISTANTS

  • Joe Cox – $325,000 through February 2024*
  • Coleman Hutzler – $495,000 to $595,000 through February 2024*
  • Travaris Robinson – $800,000 through February 2024*
  • Eric Wolford – $900,000 through February 2024*
  • Charles Kelly – $850,000 through February 2024 (up from $825,000)
  • Robert Gillespie – $565,000 through February 2024 (up from $535,000)
  • Freddie Roach – $750,000 through February 2024 (up from $720,000)
  • Holmon Wiggins – $850,000 through February 2024 (up from $575,000)

* New hire

FOOTBALL OFF-FIELD

  • Jeff Allen – $400,000 through Feb. 28, 2025 (up from $270,000)
  • David Ballou – $700,000 through February 2024 (up from $550,000)
  • Sal Sunseri – $695,000 through February 2023
  • Drew Svoboda – $450,000 through February 2023
  • Ellis Ponder – $240,000 through February 2023
  • Bob Welton – $235,000 through February 2024 (up from $225,000)
  • Daniel Bush – $165,000 through February 2023

OTHER SPORTS

  • Bryan Hodgson (men’s basketball assistant) – $425,000 through June 30, 2024
  • Wes Hart (soccer head coach) – $162,000 through January 2026
  • Mike Piserchio (soccer assistant) – $90,000 to $125,000 through January 2023
  • Rashinda Reed (volleyball head coach) – $200,000 to $215,000 through December 2026
  • Chelsi Carter (volleyball assistant) – $72,000 through December 2022

