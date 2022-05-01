Today, May 1, marks the cutoff date for the Transfer Portal for the 2022 academic year. Student-athletes are allowed to enter the portal any day of the year. However, for all players of fall and winter sports wishing to take advantage of the NCAA’s one-time transfer exception, they must have their written request to enter the transfer portal in by May 1 if they want to participate this fall. Anyone not entering today or sooner won’t be eligible for the 2022 season, pending a waiver. They don’t have to announce a destination. They just need to hand in their paperwork.
Failure to adhere to this rule will result in a person having to sit out a year in-residence at their new school, which counts as one of their five seasons of eligibility.
Compliance offices have two business days to put that information into the transfer portal. Thus, anyone entering this weekend may not be announced until Tuesday.
The deadline to transfer within the SEC already passed back on February 1. New Alabama players Jermaine Burton (Georgia) and Tyler Steen (Vanderbilt) entered the portal in January.
The portal reopens Aug. 1, which is the start of the 2022-23 academic year.
BAMA SCHOLARSHIP COUNT
By our count, Alabama has a roster count of either 87 or 88 players on scholarship, depending on one special case.
|1
|DB
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|So.
|2
|QB
|Jalen Milroe
|R-Fr.
|3
|DB
|DeMarcco Hellams
|Sr.
|4
|WR
|Jermaine Burton
|Jr.
|5
|RB
|Trey Sanders
|R-Jr.
|6
|DB
|Khyree Jackson
|Sr.
|7
|WR
|Ja'Corey Brooks
|So.
|8
|DB
|Eli Ricks
|Jr.
|9
|QB
|Bryce Young
|Jr.
|10
|DB
|Jordan Battle
|Sr.
|11
|WR
|JoJo Earle
|So.
|12
|LB
|Henry To'oTo'o
|Sr.
|13
|DB
|Kristian Story
|R-So.
|14
|WR
|Traeshon Holden
|Jr.
|15
|DB
|Terrion Arnold
|R-Fr.
|16
|WR
|Christian Leary
|So.
|17
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Jr.
|18
|DB
|Malachi Moore
|Jr.
|19
|DB
|Brian Branch
|Jr.
|20
|WR
|Thaiu Jones-Bell
|Jr.
|21
|QB
|Ty Simpson
|Fr.
|22
|LB
|Dallas Turner
|So.
|23
|PK
|Will Reichard
|Sr.
|24
|LB
|Keanu Koht
|R-Fr.
|25
|RB
|Jase McClellan
|Jr.
|26
|DB
|Tre'Quon Fegans
|Fr.
|27
|DB
|Jahquez Robinson
|Jr.
|28
|RB
|Roydell Williams
|Jr.
|29
|RB
|Jamarion Miller
|Fr.
|30
|DB
|DeVonta Smith
|So.
|31
|LB
|Jihaad Campbell
|Fr.
|32
|LB
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Jr.
|33
|LB
|Deontae Lawson
|R-Fr.
|34
|LB
|Quandarrius Robinson
|R-So.
|35
|LB
|Jeremiah Alexander
|Fr.
|36
|LB
|Ian Jackson
|R-Fr.
|37
|LB
|Demouy Kennedy
|Jr.
|38
|LB
|Kendrick Blackshire
|So.
|39
|LB
|Chris Braswell
|Jr.
|40
|LB
|Jaylen Moody
|R-Sr.
|41
|LB
|Shawn Murphy
|Fr.
|42
|DL
|Damon Payne Jr.
|R-Fr.
|43
|TE
|Robbie Ouzts
|So.
|44
|DL
|Byron Young
|Sr.
|45
|DL
|Tim Smith
|Jr.
|46
|OL
|Tanner Bowles
|R-Jr.
|47
|DL
|Braylen Ingraham
|R-Jr.
|48
|OL
|Tyler Booker
|Fr.
|49
|OL
|Emil Ekiyor Jr.
|R-Sr.
|50
|OL
|Seth McLaughlin
|R-So.
|51
|OL
|James Brockermeyer
|R-Fr.
|52
|DL
|Anquin Barnes Jr.
|R-Fr.
|53
|OL
|JC Latham
|So.
|54
|OL
|Terrence Ferguson II
|R-Fr.
|55
|OL
|Javion Cohen
|Jr.
|56
|OL
|Darrian Dalcourt
|Sr.
|57
|OL
|Damieon George Jr.
|Jr.
|58
|OL
|Dayne Shor
|Fr.
|59
|OL
|Tommy Brockermeyer
|R-Fr.
|60
|OL
|Jaeden Roberts
|R-Fr.
|61
|OL
|Amari Kight
|R-Jr.
|62
|TE
|Cameron Latu
|R-Sr.
|63
|WR
|Aaron Anderson
|Fr.
|64
|WR
|Kendrick Law
|Fr.
|65
|TE
|Elijah Brown
|Fr.
|66
|TE/OL
|Kendall Randolph
|Gr.
|67
|DL
|Jaheim Oatis
|Fr.
|68
|DL
|Justin Eboigbe
|Sr.
|69
|DL
|Jah-Marien Latham
|R-So.
|70
|DL
|DJ Dale
|Sr.
|71
|DL
|Monkell Goodwine
|R-Fr.
|72
|DL
|Tim Keenan III
|R-Fr.
|73
|DL
|Khurtiss Perry
|Fr.
|74
|DL
|Jamil Burroughs
|Jr.
SUMMER ENROLLEES
|75
|WR
|Amari Niblack
|Fr.
|76
|DB
|Antonio Kite
|Fr.
|77
|TE
|Danny Lewis
|Fr.
|78
|DB
|Earl Little Jr.
|Fr.
|79
|OL
|Elijah Pritchett
|Fr.
|80
|ATH
|Emmanuel Henderson
|Fr.
|81
|WR
|Isaiah Bond
|Fr.
|82
|DT
|Isaiah Hastings
|Fr.
|83
|S
|Jake Pope
|Fr.
|84
|WR
|Kobe Prentice
|Fr.
|85
|WR
|Shazz Preston
|Fr.
|86
|OT
|Tyler Steen
|Gr.
|87
|WR
|Tyler Harrell
|5th Yr.
NOT COUNTED
RS-Fr. DB Kaine Williams and RS-Sr. DL Stephon Wynn have both entered the portal but are still listed on the rolltide.com roster as of press time. They are not counted above.
The special case comes in the form of RS-sophomore punter James Burnip. It is unknown whether he is a walk-on or on scholarship. Before joining the Tide, he had an offer from Ole Miss which should lead to believe that Alabama matched that offer. Furthermore, it would also be assumed that senior punter/kicker Jack Martin is also on walk-on status. These two are not included in the above count either.
85 LIMIT
The maximum 85 spots allowed by the NCAA has to be met by August 1.
