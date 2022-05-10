The 2022 regular season is a wrap and the “second season” begins.

WHO: All SEC softball teams (excluding Vanderbilt who does not field a team, opting instead for ... [eye roll] ... bowling. #VandyOutOfTheSEC). Arkansas is the top seed.

WHAT: The SEC Tournament which is single elimination.

WHERE: Pressly Softball Stadium (Capacity: 2,800 - How Adorable!), Gainesville, Florida.

WHEN: First up is bottom two seeds 12-Texas A&M and 13-South Carolina who compete in a play-in game tonight, Tuesday, May 10 at 6pm CT.

BAMA: 7-Missouri and 10-Auburn meet on Wednesday at 1:30pm CT. Winner of that game moves on to play the second seed Alabama on Thursday at 1:30pm CT. Both games will be aired on the SEC Network.

HISTORY

Alabama has the most tournament championships at six: 1998, 2003, 2005, 2010, 2012, and 2021 with the last two tourneys being played in Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Florida and LSU have five SEC crowns each.

2022 SEC TOURNAMENT BRACKET

[Click to enlarge.]

Date Time (CT) Matchup Network Tue, May 10 6 p.m. Game 1: Texas A&M vs. South Carolina SEC Network Wed, May 11 11 a.m. Game 2: LSU vs. Mississippi State SEC Network 1:30 p.m. Game 3: Missouri vs. Auburn SEC Network 4 p.m. Game 4: Florida vs. TAMU-SC Winner SEC Network 6:30 p.m. Game 5: Ole Miss vs. Georgia SEC Network Thu, May 12 11 a.m. Game 6: Tennessee vs. LSU-MSU Winner SEC Network 1:30 p.m. Game 7: Alabama vs. Mizz-Aub Winner SEC Network 4 p.m. Game 8: Kentucky vs. Winner of Game 4 SEC Network 6:30 p.m. Game 9: Arkansas vs. Winner of Game 5 SEC Network Fri, May 13 2 p.m. Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7 ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 ESPN2 Sat, May 14 4 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2

HOW TO WATCH

As you can see above, the first two rounds will be aired on the SEC Network. The Semis and Final will be on ESPN2.

TOP CONTENDERS

[*indicates player leads the SEC]

ARKANSAS 41-9 overall, 19-5 SEC - The Hogs have never won this tournament. This might be the year. Player to watch : Potential National POY Danielle Gibson .446 BA*, 12 2B, 18 HR, 62 RBI*, 48 RUNS.

41-9 overall, 19-5 SEC - The Hogs have never won this tournament. This might be the year. : Potential National POY Danielle Gibson .446 BA*, 12 2B, 18 HR, 62 RBI*, 48 RUNS. ALABAMA 41-10, 16-8 - Don’t be surprised if Montana Fouts pitches every frickin’ inning. Player to watch : You-Know-Who 22-5, 1.97 ERA, 254 K*

41-10, 16-8 - Don’t be surprised if Montana Fouts pitches every frickin’ inning. : You-Know-Who 22-5, 1.97 ERA, 254 K* TENNESSEE 38-15, 15-8 - The Vols have a solid team but don’t look elite. Player to watch : Kiki Milloy .349, 12 2B, 14 HR, 48 RBI, 51 RUNS, 28 SB.

38-15, 15-8 - The Vols have a solid team but don’t look elite. : Kiki Milloy .349, 12 2B, 14 HR, 48 RBI, 51 RUNS, 28 SB. FLORIDA GATORS 41-15, 13-11 - Home field advantage will be huge but the Gators have been scuffling as of late. They have lost four of their last six SEC games and also fell to Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday. Player to watch: Skylar Wallace .392, 10 2B, 5 HR, 42 RBI, 65 RUNS*, 46 SB* (13 more than next closest).

DARK HORSES

KENTUCKY 35-16, 13-11 - UK was a bit erratic this season. The Cats had only one sweep in conference play and lost the opening SEC game 5 out of 8 times. Player to watch : Erin Coffel .418, 9 2B, 17 HR, 58 RBI, 39 RUNS

35-16, 13-11 - UK was a bit erratic this season. The Cats had only one sweep in conference play and lost the opening SEC game 5 out of 8 times. : Erin Coffel .418, 9 2B, 17 HR, 58 RBI, 39 RUNS LSU 34-20, 13-11 - The Bayou Bengals were that one sweep by Kentucky. But that was April 1-3 and since then they have gone 12-5. Player to watch : Georgia Clark .288, 8 2B, 16 HR, 59 RBI, 31 RUNS.

34-20, 13-11 - The Bayou Bengals were that one sweep by Kentucky. But that was April 1-3 and since then they have gone 12-5. : Georgia Clark .288, 8 2B, 16 HR, 59 RBI, 31 RUNS. MISSOURI 33-19, 12-11 - Mizz proved they can play with the best. They just ran into Montana Fouts at the wrong time. Player to watch : Kimberly Wert .333, 6 2B, 16 HR, 51 RBI, 27 RUNS.

33-19, 12-11 - Mizz proved they can play with the best. They just ran into Montana Fouts at the wrong time. : Kimberly Wert .333, 6 2B, 16 HR, 51 RBI, 27 RUNS. GEORGIA 40-15, 12-12 - Just like last season, UGA fell flat at the end of the season. This year they lost two of three in their last three SEC series (LSU, Aub, OM). However, they also made it to the WCWS in 2021. Player to watch: Sara Mosley .425, 10 2B, 16 HR, 51 RBI, 46 RUNS, only 10 K in 160 at bats (6.25%*).

LONGSHOTS

OLE MISS 38-16, 12-12 - OM is on a hot streak finishing the season 9-2. Player to watch : Tate Whitley .406, 73 HITS*, 5 2B, 0 HR, 24 RBI, 50 RUNS.

38-16, 12-12 - OM is on a hot streak finishing the season 9-2. : Tate Whitley .406, 73 HITS*, 5 2B, 0 HR, 24 RBI, 50 RUNS. AUBURN 39-14, 11-13 - The streakiest team in the nation started April with five straight losses, followed by five straight wins. They finish the regular season winning six and then losing four. Player to watch : P Maddie Penta 23-8, 1.79 ERA, 247 K.

39-14, 11-13 - The streakiest team in the nation started April with five straight losses, followed by five straight wins. They finish the regular season winning six and then losing four. : P Maddie Penta 23-8, 1.79 ERA, 247 K. MISSISSIPPI STATE 32-23, 10-14 - Clanga-clang is 4-10 in their last 14 SEC games. Player to watch: Mia Davidson .399, 11 2B, 21 HR*, 40 RBI, 44 RUNS, .935 SLG*, .574 OB%*.

NO WAY

TEXAS A&M 28-25, 6-18 - After shocking Alabama, the Aggs went back to their losing ways by dropping 8 of their final 10 including two to Houston. Player to watch : Haley Lee .427, 14 2B, 14 HR, 41 RBI, 50 RUNS, 47 BB*

28-25, 6-18 - After shocking Alabama, the Aggs went back to their losing ways by dropping 8 of their final 10 including two to Houston. : Haley Lee .427, 14 2B, 14 HR, 41 RBI, 50 RUNS, 47 BB* SOUTH CAROLINA 26-29, 3-21 - Stick to women’s basketball. Player to watch: Riley Blampied .318, 15 2B*, 4 HR, 27 RBI, 29 RUNS.

#Team26 #RollTide