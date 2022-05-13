Coolish Random 10:

I wanted to start this off with a Buddy Holly joke, but do you know what I hear every time I try one? Yep. Crickets. Annnnnnyway, I don’t know about y’all, but I’m ‘bout as ready for a weekend as ever, so let’s cut the chit-chat and cut a rug with a few choice selections from the ol’ music collection.* And please add yours in the comments for those of us who live for this kinda thing, aight? Aight. Thank you very much. Peace out...

Fool’s Paradise by Buddy Holly William, It Was Really Nothing by The Smiths Make a Little by Midland When the Saints Go Marching In by Jerry Lee Lewis Helpless by Neil Young Oh, Susannah by James Taylor Tell Em by Cohise & $NOT Brothers by Lil Tjay Media Blitz by the Germs Outlaw by The Cult

Bonus: Good Guys and Bad Guys by Camper Van Beethoven

*This may be the most random Random 10 I’ve ever posted, and I’d like to thank my lovely wife and beautiful children for their contributions this week. Who knows? I may even listen to a couple of those songs to see what they’re enjoying these days...