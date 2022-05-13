Coolish Random 10:

I wanted to start this off with a Buddy Holly joke, but do you know what I hear every time I try one? Yep. Crickets. Annnnnnyway, I don’t know about y’all, but I’m ‘bout as ready for a weekend as ever, so let’s cut the chit-chat and cut a rug with a few choice selections from the ol’ music collection.* And please add yours in the comments for those of us who live for this kinda thing, aight? Aight. Thank you very much. Peace out...
- Fool’s Paradise by Buddy Holly
- William, It Was Really Nothing by The Smiths
- Make a Little by Midland
- When the Saints Go Marching In by Jerry Lee Lewis
- Helpless by Neil Young
- Oh, Susannah by James Taylor
- Tell Em by Cohise & $NOT
- Brothers by Lil Tjay
- Media Blitz by the Germs
- Outlaw by The Cult
Bonus: Good Guys and Bad Guys by Camper Van Beethoven
*This may be the most random Random 10 I’ve ever posted, and I’d like to thank my lovely wife and beautiful children for their contributions this week. Who knows? I may even listen to a couple of those songs to see what they’re enjoying these days...
